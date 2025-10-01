Daniel Deak: Viktor Orban to Be a Central Figure at EU Summit

The leaders of EU member states are meeting in the Danish capital, first at an informal EU summit and then at the European Political Community (EPC) summit. The central topics of discussion remain the war in Ukraine, defense spending, and accelerating Ukraine’s EU accession process.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

So far, only Hungary has prevented the opening of the first chapter of accession talks, and once again Viktor Orban is at the center of attention. The leaders of the member states are preparing to persuade the Hungarian Prime Minister not to block Kyiv’s EU membership.

Viktor Orban Anticipates a Tough Struggle

Political analyst Daniel Deak wrote on social media that Viktor Orban has already sent a clear message in advance:

We must keep our wits about us. A dangerous EU summit lies ahead. It will be a cage fight.

The Prime Minister emphasized:

"Hungarians’ money will not be sent to Ukraine, and as long as Hungary has a nation-minded government, this will remain the case.”

According to the head of government, the war in the neighboring country is not Hungary’s war, and there is no European unity on the issue of Ukraine’s EU accession.