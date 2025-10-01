Rendkívüli

PM Orban Braces for a Cage Fight in Copenhagen

The Hungarian Prime Minister is traveling to Copenhagen for the EU summit. According to Viktor Orban, one must be vigilant, as Europe is marching with giant steps toward war. The prime minister noted that as long as Hungary has a nation-minded government, Hungarians’ money will not be sent to Ukraine.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 01. 10:17
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban was a guest on the Fighters' Hour online program hosted by Balazs Nemeth on September 29, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer).
“Today we're off to Copenhagen. We must have our wits about us. We’re facing a dangerous EU summit. It’s going to be a cage fight.” the Prime Minister wrote in a social media post. PM Orban also noted that according to the EU Commission President, Europe is at war.

Orbán Viktor a háború veszélyére figyelmezteti Európát (Fotó: AFP)
Hungary's PM Viktor Orban warns Europe of the danger of war. (Photo: AFP)

The Polish Prime Minister says: 'We must recognize that the Russian–Ukrainian war is our war.' Meanwhile, the Swedish Prime Minister said yesterday that pressure must be increased on Hungary to make progress on Ukraine’s EU membership. “Ominous signs. Europe is marching with giant steps toward war,

the Hungarian leader added.

Viktor Orban highlighted:

The Hungarian reality is that the war next door is not our war. On Ukraine’s EU membership, there is no European unity — and without us, there cannot be. And Hungarians’ money will not be sent to Ukraine. As long as Hungary has a nation-minded government, that is certain!

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban was a guest on the Fighters' Hour online program hosted by Balazs Nemeth on September 29, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer).

