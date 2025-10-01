PM Orban Braces for a Cage Fight in Copenhagen

“Today we're off to Copenhagen. We must have our wits about us. We’re facing a dangerous EU summit. It’s going to be a cage fight.” the Prime Minister wrote in a social media post. PM Orban also noted that according to the EU Commission President, Europe is at war.
The Polish Prime Minister says: 'We must recognize that the Russian–Ukrainian war is our war.' Meanwhile, the Swedish Prime Minister said yesterday that pressure must be increased on Hungary to make progress on Ukraine’s EU membership. “Ominous signs. Europe is marching with giant steps toward war,
the Hungarian leader added.