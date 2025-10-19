Governing Parties Gear Up for Largest Peace March in History + Video

“We will be there! At the Peace March, on October 23,” Viktor Orban wrote on his social media. The post was accompanied by a video in which construction and transport minister Janos Lazar and Alexandra Szentkiralyi, the president of Fidesz in Budapest, opinion leader Daniel Bohar, and Mate Kocsis, the leader of the Fidesz's parliamentary group, all encouraged people to join the march.

Gathering ahead of the October 23rd peace march will begin at 9 a.m. near the Buda side of Margaret Bridge, at Elvis Presley Square. From there, the march will set off at 11 a.m., crossing Margaret Bridge onto Szent Istvan Boulevard. Participants will proceed along the boulevard to Nyugati Square, then turn right onto Bajcsy-Zsilinszky Street, continue for three blocks to Alkotmány Street, turn right again, and finally make their way along this street to reach the destination at Kossuth Square. At 1 p.m., Prime Minister Viktor Orban will deliver a speech at Kossuth Square.