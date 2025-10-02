Hungary FM: Brussels Puts Ukraine’s War Above Europe’s Own Problems

According to a statement put out by the ministry on Thursday in connection with the informal EU summit beginning in Copenhagen later in the afternoon, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasized that the continent’s security and economic situation has significantly deteriorated as a result of Brussels’ misguided decisions.

According to FM Peter Szijjarto, Brussels is bent on financing Ukraine instead of solving European problems (Photo: AFP)

Brussels is preparing for war, and they want the people of Europe, including Hungarians, to pay the price for this war. As part of its war preparations, Brussels has drafted a budget for the next seven years that is much more about Ukraine than about the European Union,

he stressed. Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine is consuming all available funds and increasingly depends on international support to keep the state functioning amid the war.