Európai UnióBrüsszelSzijjártó Péterorosz-ukrán háború
magyar

Hungary FM: Brussels Puts Ukraine’s War Above Europe’s Own Problems

Brussels has prepared a seven-year budget that primarily revolves around funding the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian state. This is being done instead of focusing on the challenges facing the European Union, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Wednesday in Budapest.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 02. 15:22
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade/MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

According to a statement put out by the ministry on Thursday in connection with the informal EU summit beginning in Copenhagen later in the afternoon, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasized that the continent’s security and economic situation has significantly deteriorated as a result of Brussels’ misguided decisions.

Szijjártó Péter szerint Brüsszel az európai problémák megoldása helyett Ukrajnát akarja finanszírozni
According to FM Peter Szijjarto, Brussels is bent on financing Ukraine instead of solving European problems (Photo: AFP)

 

Brussels is preparing for war, and they want the people of Europe, including Hungarians, to pay the price for this war. As part of its war preparations, Brussels has drafted a budget for the next seven years that is much more about Ukraine than about the European Union,

he stressed. Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine is consuming all available funds and increasingly depends on international support to keep the state functioning amid the war.

This budget is practically a budget for Ukraine, one that is about how to arm Ukraine, how to maintain the Ukrainian state, instead of concentrating on the challenges facing the European Union,

he added. FM Szijjarto argued that Europe should be solving problems caused by the loss of competitiveness, creating energy security, and rebuilding the foundations of economic growth.

Instead, Brussels – the European Commission – wants to send the money of European citizens, including Hungarian citizens, to Ukraine, spending it on the Ukrainian state and military,

he said. He went on to note that Hungary does not want Hungarian taxpayers’ money to be sent to Ukraine, nor does it want Hungarian money spent on war, or on financing the arming and operation of the Ukrainian army.

We want peace in Europe at last – but Brussels wants war. As long as there is no patriotic shift, we can expect Brussels to continue with a pro-war, pro-migration, and pro-gender policy. We do not want war, we do not want migration, we do not want gender madness, and we do not want Hungarian taxpayers’ money to be sent to Ukraine,

the minister concluded.

 

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister (Photo: MTI)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekEurópai Parlament

Az Európai Bíróság is tehet nekünk egy szívességet!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Egyszerűen elképesztő, amit ezek megengednek maguknak.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu