Hungary FM: Here Is Why Hungarian–U.S. Relations Remain Stable

In a video message shared on his social media page, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade emphasized that U.S. President’s view of Hungary has been consistently firm. This, he said, stems stems from the personal friendship that has developed between the American President and the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Peter Szijjarto says the relationship between Donald Trump and Viktor Orban is unshakable (AFP/ Attila Kisbenedek)

Peter Szijjarto took the view that anyone who saw how Donald Trump spoke about the Hungarian Prime Minister in Sharm el-Sheikh and how he spoke about our country and the Prime Minister at the event with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could clearly see that this relationship is solid.

The Foreign Minister added that several of his colleagues confirmed this impression based on their visits to the White House. He said a number of his diplomatic partners had reported that during their meetings, the topic of Hungary came up, and that President Trump spoke with great respect and appreciation for both Hungary and Prime Minister Viktor Orban.