Hungary FM: Here Is Why Hungarian–U.S. Relations Remain Stable

There have been many moments when it would have been easier to step back amid the heat of political attacks, yet neither Donald Trump nor Viktor Orban ever did so, said Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, highlighting that this is precisely why the relationship between the two leaders, and thus the relationship between the two countries, remain unshakable.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 25. 12:33
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
In a video message shared on his social media page, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade emphasized that U.S. President’s view of Hungary has been consistently firm. This, he said, stems stems from the personal friendship that has developed between the American President and the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Peter Szijjarto took the view that anyone who saw how Donald Trump spoke about the Hungarian Prime Minister in Sharm el-Sheikh and how he spoke about our country and the Prime Minister at the event with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could clearly see that this relationship is solid.

The Foreign Minister added that several of his colleagues confirmed this impression based on  their visits to the White House. He said a number of his diplomatic partners had reported that during their meetings, the topic of Hungary came up, and that President Trump spoke with great respect and appreciation for both Hungary and Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

 This relationship rests on a solid foundation:bond between Viktor Orban and Donald Trump themselves,

Peter Szijjarto said, pointing out that that both leaders have faced fierce political attacks, yet neither abandoned the other. This, he said, has created an unbreakable connection between them. It would have been easier, he added, to go with the flow, but neither Orban nor Trump chose that path, and the results speak for themselves. 

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP)

