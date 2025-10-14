Rendkívüli

Bedarálná az ingyenes egészségügyet, elvenné az orvosok béremelését – erősen kezdett Magyar Péter új egészségügyi tanácsadója

Donald TrumpOrbán ViktorSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: This Needs No Commentary

Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto posted on his social media page, sharing the video in which U.S. President Donald Trump praises Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 14. 14:37
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (fourth from right) with U.S. President Donald Trump (third from left) at the signing of the Gaza ceasefire agreement in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

As previously reported, President Trump spoke highly of Viktor Orban during the Middle East peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh. In his speech the U.S. President called the Hungarian Prime Minister a “great leader.”

Szijjártó Péter azt a videót osztotta meg Facebook-oldalán, amelyben Donald Trump Orbán Viktor magyar miniszterelnököt méltatta elismerőleg.
FM Peter Szijjarto shared a video on his Facebook page in which Donald Trump praises Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. (Photo: Lajos Soos / MTI Photo Editorial Office)

We love Viktor. You’re fantastic! All right, I know a lot of people don't agree with me, but I'm the only one that matters. You're fantastic! He’s a great leader. I endorsed him in the last election he had, and he won by twenty-eight points. This time, you’ll do even better. There’s another election coming, and you’re going to do great — and we appreciate it. We stand behind you one hundred percent,

the U.S. President stated, highlighting that invitations to the signing of the Middle East peace plan went to leaders who had done much to advance peace. Among EU member states, only Hungary, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, and Cyprus were invited to the event in Egypt.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (fourth from right) with U.S. President Donald Trump (third from left) at the signing of the Gaza ceasefire agreement in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt (Photo: MTI) 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bánó Attila
idezojelekháború

Brüsszelben százmilliókra zúdítanák rá a háborút

Bánó Attila avatarja

Ursula von der Leyent és az unió országainak háborúpárti vezetőit nem érdeklik a választópolgárok.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu