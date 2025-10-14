As previously reported, President Trump spoke highly of Viktor Orban during the Middle East peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh. In his speech the U.S. President called the Hungarian Prime Minister a “great leader.”
Hungary FM: This Needs No Commentary
Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto posted on his social media page, sharing the video in which U.S. President Donald Trump praises Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
We love Viktor. You’re fantastic! All right, I know a lot of people don't agree with me, but I'm the only one that matters. You're fantastic! He’s a great leader. I endorsed him in the last election he had, and he won by twenty-eight points. This time, you’ll do even better. There’s another election coming, and you’re going to do great — and we appreciate it. We stand behind you one hundred percent,
the U.S. President stated, highlighting that invitations to the signing of the Middle East peace plan went to leaders who had done much to advance peace. Among EU member states, only Hungary, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, and Cyprus were invited to the event in Egypt.
Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (fourth from right) with U.S. President Donald Trump (third from left) at the signing of the Gaza ceasefire agreement in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt (Photo: MTI)
