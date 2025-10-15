Janos Lazar: Our Independence Is at Stake + Video

Senior political analyst Daniel Deak shared a video clip of Janos Lazar’s remarks on social media, writing: "Janos Lazar has said what really matters."

Janos Lazar (Source: Facebook)

In the video, Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar stated that "our position is the simplest one possible."

We want to guarantee that only Hungarians can decide the fate of Hungarians.

The people of Kaposvar should decide for themselves and the fate of Hungarians must not be decided in Brussels, in Washington, in Moscow, or in Beijing — but here, in Budapest, he said, adding that

That is why people should elect a government that guarantees the county's independence by ensuring that the work of Hungarians benefits Hungarians, and that Hungarian interests always take precedence.

Janos Lazar emphasized that in the future, there will be two kinds of politicians in Parliament, no matter how parties try to brand or disguise themselves. One side will stand for independence, putting the interests of the nation first. The other will bow to Brussels.

We are the political community that guarantees peace in Hungary and protects the country’s independence. Because Viktor Orban is the man of the Hungarian people while Peter Magyar is the man of Brussels. Let us speak clearly and plainly,

said Janos Lazar.