EP to Decide Today on the Immunity of Peter Magyar, laria Salis

Csaba Domotor recalled that in 2023, members of the Antifa group severely beat several passers-by on the streets of Budapest. Some victims suffered broken bones, while others needed 25 stitches to the head. One of the attackers was Ilaria Salis, who was arrested and formally charged.

In a video posted on his social media page, MEP Csaba Domotor shed light on how the left is defending Peter Magyar, who has stolen a phone (Photo: AFP)

The only reason she’s not behind bars is that the Italian communists placed her on their list for the European Parliament so that she could hide behind parliamentary immunity,

Csaba Domotor said in the Facebook video.