Rendkívüli

Döntött az EP Magyar Péter mentelmi jogáról

Dömötör CsabaNéppártIlaria Salismentelmi jogbaloldalAntifaMagyar Péter
magyar

EP to Decide Today on the Immunity of Peter Magyar, laria Salis

In a video posted on his social media page, MEP Csaba Domotor shed light on how the left is shielding Peter Magyar, who has stolen a phone, and in return the European People’s Party is protecting Ilaria Salis.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 07. 12:26
Manfred Weber and Peter Magyar (Photo: AFP)
Manfred Weber and Peter Magyar (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Csaba Domotor recalled that in 2023, members of the Antifa group severely beat several passers-by on the streets of Budapest. Some victims suffered broken bones, while others needed 25 stitches to the head. One of the attackers was Ilaria Salis, who was arrested and formally charged.

Dömötör Csaba a közösségi oldalán közzétett videójában arról beszélt, hogy miként védi a baloldal a telefontolvaj Magyar Pétert
In a video posted on his social media page, MEP Csaba Domotor shed light on how the left is defending Peter Magyar, who has stolen a phone (Photo: AFP)

The only reason she’s not behind bars is that the Italian communists placed her on their list for the European Parliament so that she could hide behind parliamentary immunity,

Csaba Domotor said in the Facebook video.

Csaba Domotor went on to say:

The EP committee made a completely outrageous recommendation — that her immunity should be upheld in the vote. "The entire left is behind this, as well as the European People’s Party. Why? Because they made a deal."

The left protects phone thief Peter Magyar, and in return, the EPP protects Salis, who beat Hungarians.

In today’s vote they have the chance to prove that the committee’s recommendation was a gross mistake. If they don’t, that means only one thing: that they’re willing to leave any victim on their own and stand by any perpetrator if that’s what their power interests demand.

After all this, we ask just one thing: please, at least don’t lecture us about democracy and principles. Thank you very much,

he concluded.

Cover photo: Manfred Weber and Peter Magyar (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekAranyosi Péter

Tisztelt Bíróság!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Publicistánk legújabb blogbejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu