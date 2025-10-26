During the visit, the Hungarian Prime Minister will be received in a private audience by Pope Leo XIV. He will also hold meetings with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.
Official: Pope Leo XIV to Receive Viktor Orban in a Private Audience
Prime Minister Viktor Orban will visit the Vatican on Monday together with Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen, the PM’s General Department of Communication told MTI.
While in Rome, the Prime Minister will also hold working talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and meet Fra’ John Timothy Dunlap, Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, Hungary's state news agency MTI reported.
Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
További IN ENGLISH híreink
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban: Wake Up, Rebel, Your Homeland Awaits! + Video
In his October 23 speech, Hungary's Prime Minister directly addressed young people.
New Survey Confirms: Viktor Orban, Peace March Attracted Most Attention + Video
The survey conducted by the Nezopont Institute found that 28 percent of Hungarian adults followed the Hungarian Prime Minister’s speech.
PM Orban: Next Year, Stakes Will Be Real
Tax exemption for mothers with two and three children is on the way.
Hungary FM: Here Is Why Hungarian–U.S. Relations Remain Stable
Donald Trump and Viktor Orban have always stood by each other.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban: Wake Up, Rebel, Your Homeland Awaits! + Video
In his October 23 speech, Hungary's Prime Minister directly addressed young people.
New Survey Confirms: Viktor Orban, Peace March Attracted Most Attention + Video
The survey conducted by the Nezopont Institute found that 28 percent of Hungarian adults followed the Hungarian Prime Minister’s speech.
PM Orban: Next Year, Stakes Will Be Real
Tax exemption for mothers with two and three children is on the way.
Hungary FM: Here Is Why Hungarian–U.S. Relations Remain Stable
Donald Trump and Viktor Orban have always stood by each other.