Official: Pope Leo XIV to Receive Viktor Orban in a Private Audience

Prime Minister Viktor Orban will visit the Vatican on Monday together with Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen, the PM’s General Department of Communication told MTI.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 26. 11:08
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
During the visit, the Hungarian Prime Minister will be received in a private audience by Pope Leo XIV. He will also hold meetings with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban will visit the Vatican on Monday together with Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen (Photo: NurPhoto/Jakub Porzycki)

While in Rome, the Prime Minister will also hold working talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and meet Fra’ John Timothy Dunlap, Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, Hungary's state news agency MTI reported.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

 

