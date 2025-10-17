PutyinOrbán ViktorBudapestminiszterelnökDonald Trump
PM Orban: Budapest Is the Island of Peace! + Video

In a new video shared on Facebook, Prime Minister Viktor Orban revealed why the planned talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will take place in the Hungary's capital.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 17. 14:32
PM Orban: Budapest is the island of peace (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)
PM Orban: Budapest is the island of peace (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)
In the video a reporter remarked, "It's a strong week for us." The Hungarian Prime minister responded by saying that "We’ll see on Sunday evening . A lot can still happen until then."  In an interview this morning on Kossuth Radio's Good Morning Hungary! program, Viktor Orban said he will speak by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin today. He also mentioned that Trump and  Putin are to meet in Budapest.

Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

When asked why the meeting will take place in Budapest, PM Orban answered simply:

This is the best place, the island of peace.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

Szőcs László
idezojelekBudapesti békecsúcs

Csúcs ez az érzés – de nem Brüsszelben

Szőcs László avatarja

Most rossz ellendrukkernek lenni: Trump és Putyin a fővárosunkban találkozhatnak majd.

