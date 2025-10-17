PM Orban: Budapest Is the Island of Peace! + Video

In the video a reporter remarked, "It's a strong week for us." The Hungarian Prime minister responded by saying that "We’ll see on Sunday evening . A lot can still happen until then." In an interview this morning on Kossuth Radio's Good Morning Hungary! program, Viktor Orban said he will speak by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin today. He also mentioned that Trump and Putin are to meet in Budapest.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

When asked why the meeting will take place in Budapest, PM Orban answered simply: