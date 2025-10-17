PM Orban: For Three Years We Have Argued for Negotiation, Diplomacy, and Peace

"It was a long night, but may we never have a worse one! This week has brought great encouragement for the network of pro-peace leaders. On Monday, a conflict that once seemed unresolvable took a turn toward peace, with the signing of the Middle East peace plan. And last night, more fantastic news arrived: U.S.–Russia negotiations, to be held right here in Budapest," Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and US President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

Yesterday's announcement proves that we must persevere in a good cause until the very end. For three years we have been arguing for negotiations, for diplomacy, and for peace. We have taken both heat and cold for it, but in the end, the Good Lord always sets things right,

the Hungarian Prime Minister continued.

Viktor Orban: Let There Be Peace!

In his post, PM Orban added: