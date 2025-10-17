PutyinOrbán ViktorTrump
magyar

PM Orban: For Three Years We Have Argued for Negotiation, Diplomacy, and Peace

The Hungarian Prime Minister posted a message on his Facebook page regarding the planned Trump–Putin meeting in Budapest. Viktor Orban emphasized that one must always stand firm for a good cause.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 17. 13:36
Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview to Mandiner at the Carmelite Monastery, on October 15, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview to Mandiner at the Carmelite Monastery, on October 15, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"It was a long night, but may we never have a worse one! This week has brought great encouragement for the network of pro-peace leaders. On Monday, a conflict that once seemed unresolvable took a turn toward peace, with the signing of the Middle East peace plan. And last night, more fantastic news arrived: U.S.–Russia negotiations, to be held right here in Budapest," Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page.

Orbán Viktor magyar miniszterelnök és Donald Trump amerikai elnök (Fotó: AFP)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and US President Donald Trump  (Photo: AFP)

Yesterday's announcement proves that we must persevere in a good cause until the very end. For three years we have been arguing for negotiations, for diplomacy, and for peace. We have taken both heat and cold for it, but in the end, the Good Lord always sets things right,

 the Hungarian Prime Minister continued.

Viktor Orban: Let There Be Peace!

In his post, PM Orban added:

The most important thing now is that peace should finally come. One thing is certain: we Hungarians will do everything we can. Let's get to work!

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview to Mandiner at the Carmelite Monastery, on October 15, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Szőcs László
idezojelekBudapesti békecsúcs

Csúcs ez az érzés – de nem Brüsszelben

Szőcs László avatarja

Most rossz ellendrukkernek lenni: Trump és Putyin a fővárosunkban találkozhatnak majd.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu