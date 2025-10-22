PM Orban: Let’s Meet Again at This Year's Peace March! + Video

“October 23 Peace March,” wrote Viktor Orban on his social media page, before asking his followers: “Who will I meet there?”

Drone photograph showing participants of the Civic Union Forum – Civic Union Public Foundation’s Peace March crossing Budapest’s Margaret Bridge on June 1, 2024 (Photo: Zsolt Czegledi)

The Prime Minister also published a summary video showcasing scenes from previous Peace Marches.

Viktor Orban told members of the Fighters' Club that he was already preparing his speech for the national holiday commemorating the 1956 Revolution.

Now more than ever, it is vital that we stand up for peace. On October 23, join the Peace March and let us show together that Hungary is the island of peace,

emphasized the Prime Minister, adding:

„Let’s be there in as great numbers as possible.”

On October 23, participants will begin gathering for the Peace March at 9:00 a.m. on Elvis Presley Square. The march will then proceed across Margaret Bridge, through Nyugati Square and Alkotmany Street, arriving at Kossuth Square where the Prime Minister will deliver his address.

