PM Orban: We Leave More Money in People’s Pockets – That’s Why Leftist-Liberals Are Foaming at the Mouth

The opposition Tisza Party's expert on pensions is on the attack again, with the aim of eliminating pension premiums, pensioners' Erzsebet vouchers, and 13th-month pensions," Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on social media.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech during the national commemoration of the 69th anniversary of the 1956 Revolution, held on Kossuth Lajos Square in front of Parliament, October 23, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer )

The Prime Minister said there is nothing surprising about this, as the past 35 years have been marked by a continuous struggle between two schools of economic thought.

The leftist-liberals believe that good economic policy means taking a lot of money away from the people, so that politicians can spend it, claiming that they are building a so-called just society,

Viktor Orban pointed out, adding that Brussels bureaucrats, bankers, and the heads of multinational companies are driven by the same logic.

The Prime Minister underlined that

the foundation of good economic policy is to leave as much money as possible in people’s pockets.

"That is why we introduced family tax reliefs, made mothers of two or three children exempt from income tax. That's why we implemented a flat personal income tax and the lowest corporate tax rate in Europe. That is why we restored the 13th-month pension, and why we now seek to introduce a 14-month pension.

The leftist, Tisza and Brussels-leaning economists and experts, of course, are foaming at the mouth. And no problem with that. For us it is most important that Hungarians benefit,

Viktor Orban said in conclusion of his post.

