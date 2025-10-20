Hungary FM: Pro-War Forces Swing into Action

It is fortunate that the two meeting rooms are close to each other, Peter Szjjarto said, because, as he put it, "we will have to defend Hungary's interests in both places. The Foreign Affairs Council wants to further fuel the war atmosphere by giving even more money and even more weapons to the Ukrainians, while the Energy Council wants to destroy the security of our energy supply by banning the purchase of natural gas and crude oil from Russia."

Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, speaking at the event Russian Energy Week in Moscow on October 15, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade)

It’s going to be rough…

the minister added.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)