Szijjártó Péterfegyverföldgáz
magyar

Hungary FM: Pro-War Forces Swing into Action

Monday will be a tough day in Luxembourg where the EU Foreign Affairs Council and Energy Council are meeting simultaneously, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto posted on his social media page.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 20. 12:03
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

It is fortunate that the two meeting rooms are close to each other, Peter Szjjarto said, because, as he put it, "we will have to defend Hungary's interests in both places. The Foreign Affairs Council wants to further fuel the war atmosphere by giving even more money and even more weapons to the Ukrainians, while the Energy Council wants to destroy the security of our energy supply by banning the purchase of natural gas and crude oil from Russia."

Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter az Oroszországi Energiahét című rendezvényen Moszkvában 2025. október 15-én (Fotó: MTI/KKM)
Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, speaking at the  event Russian Energy Week in Moscow on October 15, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade)

It’s going to be rough…

the minister added.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Felföldi Zoltán
idezojelekTisza Párt

Három támpont a Tisza Párt értelmezéséhez

Felföldi Zoltán avatarja

Az ellenzéki kihívó egy tőrőlmetszett balliberális párt.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.