Peter Szijjarto on The Hour of Truth: Trump Could Visit Budapest, but When?

On Monday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto was the guest on the The Hour of Truth podcast. The topics discussed included the Fidesz Congress and the 106 individual candidates nominated.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto delivers a speech at the Fidesz Congress in Budapest on January 10, 2026 (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)

The conversation also touched on the coalition of the willing in Paris having taken another step toward war and Donald Trump's letter written to the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Host Balazs Nemeth also asked the minister to comment on the Tisza Party voting in Brussels for speeding up migration.

Since the fall of 2006, we have practically won every election in Hungary, whether parliamentary, European Parliament, or municipal elections,

Peter Szijjarto said, adding that "we know the recipe, we know what it takes: a lot of hard work. And this is exactly what the next three months will look like."

"The situation is that it depends solely on us which direction Hungary will proceed in: whether we stay on the sovereign Hungarian path, the path of peace and remain a migrant-free country, or whether we go down Brussels' path, which means being dragged into war and becoming a migrant destination,” he said. The minister stressed that some people take it for granted that we are not at war, that gender madness has not taken over, that there are no migrants in the country, but we must fight for these things day after day. A new day begins, and we must fight against the political pressure coming from Brussels again."

Peter Szijjarto: In the Age of Perils, Security Is the Most Important

The minister emphasized that this is not the time to replace a proven, reliable path with an uncertain one. This is not the time for experimentation. In the age of dangers, one must always choose the path that is secure and tested. “Fidesz has shown that it can keep the country safe. We have shown that we can keep the war out, that we can keep migrants out, that we can keep gender madness out. This security is what Fidesz represents today,” he underlined.

“Everything else brings uncertainty. Everything else brings the opposite of this. Everything else drags the country into war, turns it into a migrant destination country, and would flood Hungary with gender madness. So I very much hope that security will continue to be the basis on which the Hungarian people make their decision,” the Foreign Minister stated.