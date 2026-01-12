tiszatrumpszijjártó péterfidesz
magyar

Peter Szijjarto on The Hour of Truth: Trump Could Visit Budapest, but When?

Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade was the guest on The Hour of Truth podcast on Monday. Peter Szijjarto emphasized that the four major security crises that have defined the past decade and a half prove that Fidesz is capable of protecting Hungary even from the greatest perils. The minister also revealed further details from Donald Trump’s letter to Viktor Orban.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 12. 18:08
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto holds a press conference at the Puskas Arena on December 18, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)
On Monday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto was the guest on the The Hour of Truth podcast. The topics discussed included the Fidesz Congress and the 106 individual candidates nominated.

Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter beszédet mond a Fidesz kongresszusán a budapesti Hungexpón 2026. január 10-én (Fotó: MTI/Hegedüs Róbert)
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto delivers a speech at the Fidesz Congress in Budapest on January 10, 2026 (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)

The conversation also touched on the coalition of the willing in Paris having taken another step toward war and Donald Trump's letter written to the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Host Balazs Nemeth also asked the minister to comment on the Tisza Party voting in Brussels for speeding up migration.

Since the fall of 2006, we have practically won every election in Hungary, whether parliamentary, European Parliament, or municipal elections,

Peter Szijjarto said, adding that "we know the recipe, we know what it takes: a lot of hard work. And this is exactly what the next three months will look like."

"The situation is that it depends solely on us which direction Hungary will proceed in: whether we stay on the sovereign Hungarian path, the path of peace and remain a migrant-free country, or whether we go down Brussels' path, which means being dragged into war and becoming a migrant destination,” he said. The minister stressed that some people take it for granted that we are not at war, that gender madness has not taken over, that there are no migrants in the country, but we must fight for these things day after day. A new day begins, and we must fight against the political pressure coming from Brussels again."

Peter Szijjarto: In the Age of Perils, Security Is the Most Important

The minister emphasized that this is not the time to replace a proven, reliable path with an uncertain one. This is not the time for experimentation. In the age of dangers, one must always choose the path that is secure and tested. “Fidesz has shown that it can keep the country safe. We have shown that we can keep the war out, that we can keep migrants out, that we can keep gender madness out. This security is what Fidesz represents today,” he underlined.

“Everything else brings uncertainty. Everything else brings the opposite of this. Everything else drags the country into war, turns it into a migrant destination country, and would flood Hungary with gender madness. So I very much hope that security will continue to be the basis on which the Hungarian people make their decision,” the Foreign Minister stated.

Peter Szijjarto said that over the past decade and a half, a continuous series of danger situations has emerged, situations that have posed critical threats to the life of individual countries. In such an era, striving for security is natural.

Everyone wants to find who can protect them, who can protect them from an economic crisis, from a health crisis, from a migration crisis, from a war. If we look back at the past decade and a half, we can proudly say that Fidesz has protected the country from all of these perils. Just recall that the global financial crisis was handled by the restructuring of the Hungarian economy, as a result of which Hungarian people today pay the lowest taxes in Europe, the lowest utility costs in Europe, and the world envies Hungary’s family support system,

the minister pointed out. “We were able to stop the migration crisis at our southern border. No legal, political, or any other means could force us to abandon our anti-migration policy,” he added.

“During the pandemic, we rolled out the fastest vaccination program, and we have managed to stay out of the war to this very day,” he said.

"Thus, the four major crises, the four major security crises that have defined the past decade and a half, have proven that Fidesz can protect Hungary even from the greatest dangers. Our opponents would drag us into these dangerous situations; we protect Hungary from them. This is what the campaign slogan the ‘secure choice’ is about."

The Coalition of the Willing Takes Another Step Toward War

The most pro-war Western leaders have decided that they want to send an international force to Ukraine. They have decided to build weapons factories and to participate in the development of military bases. It is completely clear that for the other warring party, this is unacceptable.
A significant part of Western Europe was brought to its knees by the extraordinary winter weather in recent days, Peter Szijjarto remarked in response.

It is a fact that such cold spells are unusual these days. I believe this is the right place and time to express our appreciation to everyone whose task and responsibility it was to keep Hungary operational during such extraordinary weather conditions. Hungary remained operational in a weather situation that brought a significant part of Western Europe to its knees. In Hungary, railway lines did not have to be shut down, airports did not have to be closed, healthcare and education functioned,

he continued.

As for Ukraine and the war, he said that Europe’s two nuclear powers, France and the United Kingdom, have announced that they are going to war. The announcement, worded in a very tricky and diplomatic way, that they will send soldiers to Ukraine, means nothing other than that they are practically entering the war. He stressed:

And by declaring that they are going to war, the two European nuclear powers have effectively also announced that their goal is for the flames of war to spread across all of Europe. This is why April 12 is of critical importance, because Hungary is making a choice on the front line of a Europe going to war. We are on the front line, we border a country at war. With two nuclear powers located in Western Europe practically announcing the start of the war, the question is whether will be pushed into the war from the West. They will not be able to push us into the war only if Fidesz wins the election in early April. If we do not win, they will push us into the war from the West. If we do win, they will fail. This is the simple reality.

The decision by the British and French governments brings with it the critical risk of a direct conflict between NATO and Russia, the minister stated. And if a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia were to occur, that would mean nothing less than a third world war.

“We Will Not Send the Money of Hungarian Families to Ukraine”

According to Peter Szijjarto, Hungary is being forced to take money from the Hungary's budget, from Hungarian taxpayers, from the pockets of Hungarian families, and send it to Ukraine. And it is no coincidence that even the sources have now been identified. “Brussels wants to force us to abolish the 13th and 14th month pensions. Brussels wants to force us to raise taxes. Brussels wants to force us to abolish tax exemptions for mothers. Brussels wants to force us to scrap utility cost cuts and housing support programs.

Why all this? So that the money freed up in this way can be sent to Ukraine. We will not send the money of Hungarian families to Ukraine,

the minister emphasized.

"Brussels expects every country to send its citizens' money to Ukraine, and they are obviously looking for actors everywhere, including in Hungary, looking for executors. In Hungary, the Tisza Party and the Democratic Coalition ( DK) would be the executors. If a Tisza–DK government were to take office, the money of Hungarian families would be sent to Ukraine in order to put together this 800 billion dollar package. This is an inconceivably large sum, and it is nonsense that European people should pay 800 billion dollars to Ukraine over a period of ten years. This is obviously impossible under a Fidesz government, but it will happen under a Tisza-DK government," he said. 

The Golden Age of Hungarian–American Relations Is Here

During the program, it was stated that Donald Trump's letter confirmed that Hungarian–American relations are are going through a golden age, and that Donald Trump is hoping for Viktor Orban’s victory.

With Donald Trump taking office, a completely new era has begun in Hungarian–American relations, there is no question about that. Donald Trump and Viktor Orban are friends, and this friendship has special significance now, because in the age of perils, a country's leader maintaining a good personal relationship with the leader of a global power means security for the given country,

 the minister said.

“Over the past decade and a half, we have managed to ensure that in Washington, Moscow, Beijing, Istanbul, and Ankara, the leaders of the major powers that shape our lives are interested in Hungary being a successful and safe place. And this was achieved by Viktor Orban,” he added.

Peter Szijjarto said that 

Viktor Orban and Donald Trump seize every possible opportunity to consult personally. Most recently, the Hungarian Prime Minister visited Washington. The logical next step would be for Donald Trump to come to Hungary,

“There is a new world order, there is no question about that. There are new rules and new realities in international politics. Everyone has to take this into account, because those who do not accept it and do not adapt will become isolated, or end up in even greater danger. One can lament, one can give ideological responses, but they are pointless. There is a new reality. In this new reality, one must be successful and safe. We began preparing for this new world order a decade and a half ago. We prepared successfully, and this is clearly visible, because Hungary remains a safe and successful country,” the minister emphasized.
Host Balazs Nemeth also asked whether part of this new reality is that Donald Trump will acquire Greenland in one way or another.

What is certain is that this issue has a prominent role in the regional security policy strategy of the United States. Donald Trump has been President since last January, nearly a year now. And I think this year has shown that it is not worth betting on the idea that what he says will later be forgotten or changed. Donald Trump is a serious man, and what he says should be taken seriously,

Peter Szijjarto said.
With regard to the situation in Iran, he added that that it is clearly in Hungary's interest to have peace, calm, and stability in the Middle East. Numerous steps have been taken in this direction recently under American leadership.

The EPP Is the Promoter of Migration

In Brussels, the main advocate of the migration agenda is the European People’s Party (EPP) led by Manfred Weber, the minister said. "For the European People’s Party, migration is a matter of identity. They are the party of migration in Europe. They are the ones who want to bring migrants in, who want to accelerate the inflow of migrants. They are the ones who claim migrants are needed, and they are the ones because of whom parallel societies have already emerged in large parts of Western Europe. The Tisza Party is a member of the European People’s Party. The EPP expects all of its member parties to take a pro-migration stance. This is completely clear and openly stated by EPP leaders, including Manfred Weber himself.”

The European People’s Party expects its member parties to carry out the flooding of Europe with migrants. This is what the votes in the European Parliament are about, where the MEPs for the Tisza Party voted for pro-migration proposals that aim to accelerate and facilitate migration. From this, it is clear to everyone that, God forbid, if Tisza were ever to come to power in Hungary, it would implement a pro-migration policy,

 he stated.
"The Patriots are becoming increasingly successful in Europe, and successes reached by the Patriots also mean the failure of pro-migration policies," he noted. "Brussels is trying to crush everyone who stands up to it, but by now I believe the outlines of a very serious patriotic turn are clearly visible," the minister said.

He also highlighted that foreign politicians sent powerful video messages to the Fidesz Congress.

I would now like to hear from those foreign policy experts who for the past fifteen years have spoken about nothing but Hungary becoming isolated. I would really be curious about their opinion now,

the Foreign Minister said.
He added that fifteen years ago, a patriotic rebellion began in Hungary, a global patriotic revolution. Today, representatives of this global patriotic movement have grown so strong in many parts of the world that they are winning elections, forming governments, becoming part of governing coalitions, and serving as presidents and prime ministers.

Today, Hungary carries far greater weight in international politics than its geographic location and size would suggest. This is due to the stability and security represented by the Prime Minister, over nearly sixteen consecutive years in office,

Peter Szijjarto stated.

Despite, or rather following, left-wing attempts at stirring unrest in recent weeks, representatives of the ethnic Hungarian communities in Slovakia, Ukraine, Romania, and Serbia spoke out, along with representatives from Croatia and Slovenia.

According to Peter Szijjarto, this is natural, as the heart and core of the patriotic government’s foreign policy is national policy. “Our Hungarian brothers and sisters living in neighboring countries know exactly that they have always been able to rely on a patriotic government, and that they always will.”

“They know exactly what it was like when left-wing governments ruled in Hungary, and they know that they cannot rely on left-wing governments. One of our most important foreign policy objectives is to continuously improve the situation of ethnic Hungarian communities living beyond Hungary's borders,” he explained.

All attempts to drive a wedge between ethnic Hungarians in neighboring countries and the patriotic government were doomed to failure,

he said.
"Expectations were pushed sky-high. Polling companies envisioned a two-thirds victory, an overwhelming outcome for the Tisza Party. Now these forecasts have been scaled back and talk of self-inflicted attacks and incoming drones may come next," he remarked. "So, as the Prime Minister said, we are the secure choice. With the calm and responsibility of those who are confident of victory, we are heading into the final three months. We will achieve a solid victory and we will continue to protect Hungary in the future," he said.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto holds a press conference at the Puskas Arena on December 18, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

