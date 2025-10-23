Rendkívüli

Hungary FM: We Must Fight for Freedom Even Today, Albeit in a Different Way Than in 1956

We must still fight for freedom today, though in a different way than in 1956, because the values linked to our nation, our religion, and our Hungarian heritage are once again under severe attack, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto stated in Washington on Wednesday, local time.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 23. 12:27
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)
According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto addressed an embassy reception organized to mark the anniversary of the 1956 Revolution, and said that 69 years ago, the Hungarian people sent a clear message to the world that "they were not willing to give up their freedom and sovereignty at any price."  This is why the heroes of the uprising continue to be honored across the globe to this day, he added.

The Hungarians of 1956 wanted a free and sovereign country, they made it clear that dictatorship had no roots or tradition in Hungary, and they demonstrated the enormous power that lies in national unity. The Hungarian people set a new course, and although the revolution was brutally crushed, their heroic stand at that time helped us survive the dictatorship and finally regain our freedom and independence in 1990,

he added.

We are grateful to those who sacrificed their lives during the revolution, and we will never forget those who were forced to flee Hungary under the communist dictatorship. We are proud that Hungarian communities around the world have never forgotten what it means to be Hungarian, have never forgotten the legacy of the revolution, and have done everything in their power to preserve their national identity,

he continued. Peter Szijjarto paid special tribute to those Hungarians who arrived in the United States after 1956 and have since made great contributions to the country’s success.

We are grateful to them for never forgetting their desire for freedom, the desire that makes us special and allows us to proudly call ourselves a nation of freedom fighters,

he said. He then warned that even today, Hungarians must continue to fight for freedom, albeit in different ways than in 1956. "The values that we associate with our nation, our religion, and our heritage still need to be protected," he stated.

We are glad that the world's leading superpower, the United States, is fighting for the same values as we are today,

he added. He said that although communism was defeated, its heirs have simply changed their clothes, and they still want a "post-national" and "post-Christian" world, using similar tactics.

Even today, there are movements that try to convince us that we do not need a homeland, that we should not be proud of it […] They try to persuade us not to love our homeland, not to believe in God, not to serve our nation. We must fight against these ideas,

he stressed. Finally, Peter Szijjarto pointed it out that in Hungary, the primary task of the state is to protect the sovereignty and security of the nation and its families.

We will never abandon those Hungarians who live outside our borders and are fighting to preserve their identity. We will never give up our values, traditions, and heritage

he said. He welcomed the fact that US-Hungarian relations were currently at their peak and that "these two great nations are fighting together for common values, freedom, peace, and security."

We greatly appreciate President Donald Trump’s efforts to bring peace back to Central Europe. We are proud that Hungary is being mentioned as a possible venue for peace negotiations. And you can be sure that we will do everything in our power to contribute to the success of peace efforts. If a decision is made to organize a peace summit, Hungary is ready to host it and to provide all the necessary conditions for its success

Peter Szijjarto said in conclusion.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)

