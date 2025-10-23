Hungary FM: We Must Fight for Freedom Even Today, Albeit in a Different Way Than in 1956

We are grateful to those who sacrificed their lives during the revolution, and we will never forget those who were forced to flee Hungary under the communist dictatorship. We are proud that Hungarian communities around the world have never forgotten what it means to be Hungarian, have never forgotten the legacy of the revolution, and have done everything in their power to preserve their national identity,

he continued. Peter Szijjarto paid special tribute to those Hungarians who arrived in the United States after 1956 and have since made great contributions to the country’s success.

We are grateful to them for never forgetting their desire for freedom, the desire that makes us special and allows us to proudly call ourselves a nation of freedom fighters,

he said. He then warned that even today, Hungarians must continue to fight for freedom, albeit in different ways than in 1956. "The values that we associate with our nation, our religion, and our heritage still need to be protected," he stated.

We are glad that the world's leading superpower, the United States, is fighting for the same values as we are today,

he added. He said that although communism was defeated, its heirs have simply changed their clothes, and they still want a "post-national" and "post-Christian" world, using similar tactics.