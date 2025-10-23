Hungary FM: We Must Fight for Freedom Even Today, Albeit in a Different Way Than in 1956

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto addressed an embassy reception organized to mark the anniversary of the 1956 Revolution, and said that 69 years ago, the Hungarian people sent a clear message to the world that "they were not willing to give up their freedom and sovereignty at any price." This is why the heroes of the uprising continue to be honored across the globe to this day, he added.
The Hungarians of 1956 wanted a free and sovereign country, they made it clear that dictatorship had no roots or tradition in Hungary, and they demonstrated the enormous power that lies in national unity. The Hungarian people set a new course, and although the revolution was brutally crushed, their heroic stand at that time helped us survive the dictatorship and finally regain our freedom and independence in 1990,
he added.