New Survey Confirms: Viktor Orban, Peace March Attracted Most Attention + Video

The survey revealed that 28 percent of Hungarian adults listened to Viktor Orban’s October 23 speech, either "in part or in full", whether in person or through live television or online broadcasts. By contrast, only 17 percent of respondents said they were interested in Peter Magyar’s address, either partly or entirely, as shown by the Nezopont Institute’s telephone survey of 500 adults conducted on October 24, a day after the national commemorations of the outbreak of the 1956 Revolution.

The researchers noted that such public opinion surveys are not designed to estimate crowd sizes in the tens of thousands, as one percent of Hungary’s adult population already represents nearly 80,000 people. Nevertheless, the significant difference in public attention suggests that the Peace March was more successful and that