Miklos Szantho: One Bad Election, and Hungary Will Become a Migrant Country

He said one of the Commission’s “accomplices” is Manfred Weber, leader of the European Parliament’s leftist-liberal majority, who believes that migration is necessary and that it’s “not such a big problem if European cities change a little.” Weber, he added, is a major supporter of Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar, who sits in the European People’s Party group. Szantho also noted that the EP’s “leftist-liberal majority” also recently protected Peter Magyar.

The think tank director pointed out that

Peter Magyar’s bosses are Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Manfred Weber — they give him his instructions.

According to Szantho, the Tisza Party, following Weber’s orders, voted in favor of accelerating the migration pact and against providing Hungary with further funding for border protection. He added that a Tisza Party expert recently called Hungary’s border fence ‘a useless prestige investment.’

“This is the Brussels horror team that since last summer has been fining Hungary — a lump sum 200 million euros and another 1 million euros per day,” Szantho said. He pointed out that Hungary has already been fined 684 million euros (about 273 billion forints) for protecting its borders — effectively taking 104,000 forints from every Hungarian family’s pocket.