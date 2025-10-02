However, Brussels elites tried to shift the consequences of their own poor decisions onto Hungarians by attempting to distribute illegal migrants across member states through a quota system.

Hungary held a referendum in 2016 on immigration quotas, in which an overwhelming majority of voters rejected Brussels’ coercive policy. The expression of public will was not only a political issue but became one of sovereignty: Hungarian voters made it clear they do not want others to decide who can settle in their country.

On the issue of migration, nothing has changed between Brussels and Budapest: while the Brussels elite continues to actively support illegal migration, Hungarian society firmly rejects it.

According to the Center for Fundamental Rights survey, 86 percent of voting-age Hungarians support the border fence, while only 13 percent oppose it. Support for maintaining the physical barrier—now a symbol of strict border defense—is consistently high across social groups: 79 percent among those aged 18–39, 83 percent among Budapest residents. Even 84 percent of those with higher education also reject the unprotected open border policy.