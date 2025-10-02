Mass migration has long ceased to be merely a political issue in Europe; it has also become a matter of security. The 2015 crisis and subsequent Islamist terrorist attacks highlighted that border protection is indispensable for the safety of the continent’s citizens. Western European societies, which at first embraced the “Wir Schaffen das” (“We can do it”) policy, have experienced the brutal consequences of their decision: according to Eurostat data, between 2013 and 2023 the number of violent sexual crimes—including rape—rose by 79 percent in the European Union. By contrast, Hungary’s nation-minded side has made its stance crystal clear: border protection is the key to safeguarding national security and public order. Over the past decade the government has prevented more than 1.1 million illegal migrants from entering Hungary and Europe with the border fence financed in full from the national budget.
National Consensus in Hungary on Border Protection
Ten years after the breech at Roszke and nine years after the referendum rejecting mandatory resettlement quotas, Hungarians’ position on illegal immigration remains clear: 86 out of 100 adults still support maintaining the border fence, according to a public opinion poll conducted by the Center for Fundamental Rights. One of the key decisions of the nation-minded side has near-total social consensus behind it—something the opposition, which supports the EU migration pact, would like to dismantle as soon as possible. This is why the Tisza Party first joined the pro-immigration European People’s Party, then voted in the European Parliament to accelerate the pact, and later even welcomed the fine imposed on Hungary by the EU Court of Justice. The party's expert, Peter Akos Bod, is now openly saying that Hungary should bow to Brussels’ expectations and let migrants in. Yet the critical situation in Western Europe has proven: one bad choice, and we too will become an immigrant country!
However, Brussels elites tried to shift the consequences of their own poor decisions onto Hungarians by attempting to distribute illegal migrants across member states through a quota system.
Hungary held a referendum in 2016 on immigration quotas, in which an overwhelming majority of voters rejected Brussels’ coercive policy. The expression of public will was not only a political issue but became one of sovereignty: Hungarian voters made it clear they do not want others to decide who can settle in their country.
On the issue of migration, nothing has changed between Brussels and Budapest: while the Brussels elite continues to actively support illegal migration, Hungarian society firmly rejects it.
According to the Center for Fundamental Rights survey, 86 percent of voting-age Hungarians support the border fence, while only 13 percent oppose it. Support for maintaining the physical barrier—now a symbol of strict border defense—is consistently high across social groups: 79 percent among those aged 18–39, 83 percent among Budapest residents. Even 84 percent of those with higher education also reject the unprotected open border policy.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Even though there is broad social consensus behind the right-wing government’s immigration policy, external forces such as Manfred Weber and the Eurocrat political elite continually seek to penalize Hungary.
Because of the southern border fence and strict immigration rules, Brussels is fining Hungary one million euros per day for refusing to implement the EU’s immigration quotas.
Peter Akos Bod—an advisor to the Tisza Party—argues that the government must give in to Brussels’ plan, claiming that the cabinet’s refusal to change its stance for political reasons and loss of face is untenable. The domestic allies of Brussels are active.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Tisza Party representatives in the European Parliament have backed the failed migration pact, voted for extra funding, but at the same time voted against financial support for Hungary’s border fence. Moreover, they even supported a proposal that backed the EU Court of Justice's fine on Hungary.
The stakes are enormous: the very existential security of Hungarian society. One wrong decision is enough for us to share the fate of those who follow Brussels’ path.
Cover photo: Illegal migrants (Photo: AFP)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Dismantling CAP Will Destroy EU
The European Commission is jeopardizing food security across the entire continent, says Jozsef Viski, State Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture.
Hungary FM: Brussels Puts Ukraine’s War Above Europe’s Own Problems
What will become of the European Union on this path?
PM Orban: Copenhagen, Day Two – The Situation Is Grave
According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, the next few months will continue to be dominated by the threat of war.
PM Orban: Europe Must Negotiate with Russia
Prime Minister Viktor Orban pushes back against pro-war forces and presents Hungary’s proposal at the EU summit in Copenhagen
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Dismantling CAP Will Destroy EU
The European Commission is jeopardizing food security across the entire continent, says Jozsef Viski, State Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture.
Hungary FM: Brussels Puts Ukraine’s War Above Europe’s Own Problems
What will become of the European Union on this path?
PM Orban: Copenhagen, Day Two – The Situation Is Grave
According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, the next few months will continue to be dominated by the threat of war.
PM Orban: Europe Must Negotiate with Russia
Prime Minister Viktor Orban pushes back against pro-war forces and presents Hungary’s proposal at the EU summit in Copenhagen