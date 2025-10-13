Ruszin-Szendi RomuluszMohácsy IstvánhadseregFidelitas
Petition Launched Against Mandatory Military Service + Video

The president of Fidelitas says, “We cannot let outsider Tisza politicians decide our fate!”

Gábor Márton
2025. 10. 13. 17:04
Illustration (Photo: Hungarian Defense Forces)
“Recently, Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi spoke openly about the possibility of drafting Hungarian youth into military service if there’s a war. This statement is more than alarming, since we know that the Tisza Party is a Brussels-funded, pro-war party. A war plan has already been drawn up in Brussels — one that would send us into war against Russia,” said Istvan Mohacsy, president of Fidelitas [the youth group of the Fidesz Party - ed.] , at a press conference held at the Budaors military cemetery.

Mohácsy István, a Fidelitas elnöke (Fotó: Fidelitas)
Istvan Mohacsy, President of Fidelitas (Source: Facebook)

If the Tisza Party came to power, they would send Hungarian youth to the Ukrainian front. For us, Hungarian young people, the stakes of the election are simple: do we want to die for Zelensky’s Ukraine? We came to the military cemetery in Budaors because this place perfectly represents what we do not want. We don’t want to see our young peers in graves like these,

the politician said, adding that unfortunately Hungarian history is full of examples that should serve as a warning to young people.

Hungary already has a professional army that has been developed for years by a patriotic government to defend our country. Reintroducing conscription is not a solution for national defense — no one should be forced into service against their will,

Mohacsy emphasized.

He announced that Fidelitas is launching a petition titled “No to Conscription!” against the introduction of mandatory military service. The petition can be signed at nemamihaborunk.hu .

We urge everyone to sign this petition — this is an issue where we must make our voices heard, and we cannot allow outsider Tisza politicians to decide our fate!

concluded Mohacsy.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Hungarian Defense Forces)


1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

Bayer Zsolt
