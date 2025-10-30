PM Orban Announces: Gyor Is First Stop on Nationwide Anti-War Tour + Video

“Of course, I’ll be there too,” said Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto at the start of the video shared by Prime Minister Viktor Orban on his social media page.

The first national rally of the Digital Civil Circles (DPK) (Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)

PM Orban began by recalling the success of the recent Peace March, saying it was a tremendous victory for pro-peace Hungarians. “Many people stood up against the war and for peace."

I want to thank everyone who took part,

he added.

He emphasized that the risk of the war expanding is now greater than at any time before. “Europeans are talking about going to war."

We are Europeans too—but we do not want to go to war,

he stressed.

According to reports, the idea for the new initiative comes on the heels of the successful first national meeting of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK), held in Budapest. That event inspired the founders to launch a nationwide DPK tour, designed to connect citizens in person across the country who want to act for Hungary’s future.

In his video post, PM Orban announced that the nationwide anti-war tour will begin in the city of Gyor, located in Gyor-Moson-Sopron County.

“Everyone is welcome. Let’s stand together and show the world that Hungary does not want war—that the Hungarian people stand firmly on the side of peace,” Mr Orban urged.