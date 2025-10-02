PM Orban posted on Facebook, writing: “They want to hand over EU funds to Ukraine.”
PM Orban: Copenhagen, Day Two – The Situation Is Grave
The Hungarian Prime Minister checked in from Copenhagen on his social media page. According to Viktor Orban, serious, pro-war proposals are on the agenda.
All kinds of legal tricks are being considered to speed up Ukraine's EU accession. They want to finance arms deliveries. These are all proposals showing that Brussels wants to go to war,
the Hungarian Prime Minister wrote, adding:
I will stand firm on the Hungarian position, but this summit also proves that the coming months will be about the threat of war. We will need the support of our entire political community and every peace-loving Hungarian.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (right) welcomes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the start of the informal European Union summit at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on October 1, 2025, during Denmark’s rotating EU presidency. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban: Europe Must Negotiate with Russia
Prime Minister Viktor Orban pushes back against pro-war forces and presents Hungary’s proposal at the EU summit in Copenhagen
PM Orban: It Was a Particularly Exciting European Summit + Video
Viktor Orban reports on what transpired at the EU summit, the issue of European competitiveness, and his meeting with Angela Merkel.
Miklos Szantho Warns: Coordinated Network Spreads Disinformation
It is difficult, but possible to defend against fake news.
Daniel Deak: Viktor Orban to Be a Central Figure at EU Summit
The Hungarian Prime Minister is anticipating a fierce battle.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban: Europe Must Negotiate with Russia
Prime Minister Viktor Orban pushes back against pro-war forces and presents Hungary’s proposal at the EU summit in Copenhagen
PM Orban: It Was a Particularly Exciting European Summit + Video
Viktor Orban reports on what transpired at the EU summit, the issue of European competitiveness, and his meeting with Angela Merkel.
Miklos Szantho Warns: Coordinated Network Spreads Disinformation
It is difficult, but possible to defend against fake news.
Daniel Deak: Viktor Orban to Be a Central Figure at EU Summit
The Hungarian Prime Minister is anticipating a fierce battle.