PM Orban: Copenhagen, Day Two – The Situation Is Grave

The Hungarian Prime Minister checked in from Copenhagen on his social media page. According to Viktor Orban, serious, pro-war proposals are on the agenda.

2025. 10. 02. 14:04
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (right) welcomes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the start of the informal European Union summit at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on October 1, 2025, during Denmark’s rotating EU presidency. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
PM Orban posted on Facebook, writing: “They want to hand over EU funds to Ukraine.”

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

All kinds of legal tricks are being considered to speed up Ukraine's EU accession. They want to finance arms deliveries. These are all proposals showing that Brussels wants to go to war,

the Hungarian Prime Minister wrote, adding:

I will stand firm on the Hungarian position, but this summit also proves that the coming months will be about the threat of war. We will need the support of our entire political community and every peace-loving Hungarian.

 

