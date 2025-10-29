Rendkívüli

Kenyai repülőgép-katasztrófa: kiderült, kik a magyar áldozatok

PM Orban on Tisza's Plans: We’ve Seen This Before — Gyurcsany Tried It

Prime Minister Viktor Orban says the so-called 'innovation' of the Tisza Party is that they don’t officially present their political program, but accidentally let it slip out. The Fidesz leader recalled that “the last man to try this method was someone named Gyurcsany.”

2025. 10. 29. 10:51
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Facebook)
“Election campaigns are about telling people what you plan to do with the country. That’s what we call a program,” PM Orban said in his address on Kossuth Square during the Peace March celebrations. The Prime Minister continued:

“The great innovation of the Tisza Party is that they don’t deliberately present their plans — they accidentally blurt them out. 

And then, when people don’t like what they hear, they get offended and cry foul.”

Viktor Orban went on to list specific examples:

If the Tisza Party’s vice president says on camera that the current systems — including the pension system — ‘do not necessarily need or deserve to be maintained,’ that’s not exactly a vote-winning position,

the ruling Fidesz Party leader remarked. 

“And if one of Tisza's so-called experts goes on record saying the ‘pension system is too generous,’ that ‘pensions should be taxed,’ and that ‘it’s best not to discuss long-term reforms before the election,’ then yes — that reeks of deception,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Orban concluded pointedly:

"The last man to try this method was named Gyurcsany. 

And we all remember how that ended," he said referring to the ex-prime minister of Hungary. 


Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s Press Office)

