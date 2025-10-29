PM Orban on Tisza's Plans: We’ve Seen This Before — Gyurcsany Tried It

“Election campaigns are about telling people what you plan to do with the country. That’s what we call a program,” PM Orban said in his address on Kossuth Square during the Peace March celebrations. The Prime Minister continued:

“The great innovation of the Tisza Party is that they don’t deliberately present their plans — they accidentally blurt them out.

And then, when people don’t like what they hear, they get offended and cry foul.”

Viktor Orban went on to list specific examples:

If the Tisza Party’s vice president says on camera that the current systems — including the pension system — ‘do not necessarily need or deserve to be maintained,’ that’s not exactly a vote-winning position,

the ruling Fidesz Party leader remarked.

“And if one of Tisza's so-called experts goes on record saying the ‘pension system is too generous,’ that ‘pensions should be taxed,’ and that ‘it’s best not to discuss long-term reforms before the election,’ then yes — that reeks of deception,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Orban concluded pointedly:

"The last man to try this method was named Gyurcsany.

And we all remember how that ended," he said referring to the ex-prime minister of Hungary.