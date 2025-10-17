PM Orban: Only One Week Left!

“I’ll be there. Let’s all be there in as large numbers as possible!” PM Orban rallied participants on his social media page ahead of next week’s Peace March - a show of support for the Hungarian government's pro-peace stance. As reported earlier, the Peace March will take place on October 23 [a national holiday in Hungary, commemorating the 1956 Revolution against the Soviet Union - ed.] with crowds gathering at 9 a.m. at Elvis Presley Square on the Buda side of Margaret Bridge. The march will start at 11 a.m., crossing the bridge to Pest and continuing along Szent Istvan Boulevard.

Participants will proceed all the way to Nyugati Square, then turn right onto Bajcsy-Zsilinszky Road, following it for three blocks to Alkotmány Street. There, another right turn will lead the marchers toward their final destination — Kossuth Square, outside Parliament where PM Orban will deliver his speech at 1 p.m.

According to the organizers, CÖF–CÖKA (Civil Solidarity Forum), this year’s Peace March carries special significance.

Amid global war threats and Brussels’ attacks against national sovereignty, it is more important than ever for Hungarians to make it clear: we stand for peace and freedom.”

The organizers, along with government-aligned politicians — including Prime Minister Viktor Orban — are inviting everyone to Kossuth Square to listen together to the speeches given during the state celebrations. As PM Orban wrote in his Facebook post: “Let’s be there in huge numbers!”