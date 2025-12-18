PM Orban: Hungary Rejects Financing Ukraine Through Joint EU Borrowing

PM Orban is taking part in what he described as a decisive EU summit on Thursday. In a post published on social media earlier in the morning, he reiterated that Hungary will not assist in financing the war.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left), Antonio Costa, President of the European Council (second from left), Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov (second from right) and Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker (right) at the European Union and the Western Balkan countries summit in Brussels on December 17, 2025, on the eve of the EU summit. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)

PM Orban posted:

The bureaucrats are vowing that we won’t be allowed to go home until Ukraine’s financing is resolved—meaning the financing of the war. We Hungarians will not take part in that. And we will stay here as long as it takes. A few sleepless nights are not the end of the world. They are certainly better than war.

Orbán held a press briefing in Brussels on Thursday morning. Regarding the proposed confiscation of Russian assets, he said there is no chance that such a move could gain majority support.

I believe this issue has been taken off the agenda,” he said. “There may be some rear-guard skirmishes, but essentially this is over. The entire issue will have to be reconsidered from the beginning.

In my view, the matter of frozen Russian assets is dead,” Orbán added. “Last night it was clear there were enough opposing countries to form what is called a blocking minority. This is a dead issue,

PM Orban said.

He noted that, so far, no one has stepped forward with a new proposal to replace what he called a failed concept. Mr. Orban emphasized that Hungary’s constitutional framework is clear: any borrowing that creates a financial obligation for Hungary requires parliamentary authorization.

“I have no such authorization,” he said, “and I do not believe that any Hungarian prime minister would ever receive parliamentary approval to put Hungary into debt through a joint European Union loan.”

For Hungary, financing Ukraine through joint borrowing is absolutely a nonstarter. Beyond the legal constraints, I also fundamentally disagree with it, because in my view we should not be financing war—we should be financing peace,

PM Orban said. He also warned of a serious development that took place while state leaders were meeting in Brussels.

Yesterday, something serious happened. While we are fighting our own battles here, there are also serious clashes in the European Parliament. Yesterday, they discussed a proposal which I believe to be unlawful, but let's put that aside for now. The proposal is to ban the use of Russian gas and oil in all Member States. For Hungary, this means that if this happens, utility cost reductions cannot be protected.

PM Orban explained. “Household energy costs would rise at least twofold, and more likely threefold.” He said a major battle took place, with Fidesz–KDNP representatives standing up for Hungary and fighting for national interests, while others did not. The Tisza Party, he added, tried to balance the issue by effectively staying out of it.