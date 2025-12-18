In his remarks, Deutsch reminded the plenary of a letter Viktor Orban sent upon returning from his peace mission a year and a half ago to the president of the European Council. In that letter, the Hungarian prime minister warned that Europe’s strategy—pursued in the name of transatlantic unity—had effectively followed the United States’ pro-war policy, despite the fact that, in the event of an electoral victory by Donald Trump, the U.S. president-elect would have been prepared to act as a peace broker even before his inauguration. PM Orban also cautioned that a Trump victory could significantly alter the balance of financial burden-sharing between the United States and the European Union in supporting Ukraine—ultimately to Europe’s disadvantage.

Hungary, adhering to its pro-peace position, does not support the confiscation of frozen Russian assets (Photo: ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP)