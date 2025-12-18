BrüsszelEU-csúcsOrbán Viktor
magyar

Viktor Orban at the Center of Brussels Summit

The European Union summit in Brussels could stretch on for days, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban emerging as one of its central figures. The main point of contention is the continued financing of Ukraine, where Hungary's leader has taken a firm and opposing stance on several key issues. During the summit, large-scale farmers’ protest are also taking place in the Belgian capital. Daniel Deak shares his analysis.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 18. 15:56
Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Political analyst Daniel Deak posted on Telegram, saying Viktor Orban is receiving heightened attention at the current EU summit in Brussels. He pointed to the fact that the Belgian prime minister has publicly told journalists he intends to hold talks with the Hungarian leader. According to Deak, PM Orban is not only participating in the official sessions but is also engaged in numerous behind-the-scenes meetings, holding continuous consultations throughout the summit.

Orbán Viktor kiemelt figyelmet kap a brüsszeli EU-csúcson (Fotó: NICOLAS LANDEMARD / ANADOLU)
Viktor Orban receives heightened attention at the EU summit in Brussels (Photo: NICOLAS LANDEMARD / ANADOLU)

Deak emphasized that the plan promoted by the president of the European Commission and her inner circle—to finance Ukraine and the war effort by using frozen Russian assets—would represent another step toward escalating the conflict. He noted that the initiative is opposed by Russia, China, and the United States, and therefore lacks broad backing from the world’s major powers. PM Orban, he added, firmly rejects this approach, and several other EU member states share Hungary’s position.

The political analyst said that because the use of frozen Russian assets could have severe economic consequences, a new proposal has surfaced in Brussels: providing funds to Ukraine through joint EU borrowing. In practical terms, this would require every member state, including Hungary, to shoulder part of the debt.

According to Deak,

Viktor Orban has also rejected this idea and has made it clear he is prepared to veto it.

Brussels sources cited by Deak are reportedly preparing for a summit that could run as late as Saturday, as participants are determined to find a solution for financing Ukraine. He said Mr. Orban has indicated he cannot be worn down and is ready, if necessary, to defend Hungary’s national interests for days on end. Deak added that the Hungarian prime minister is not alone in this stance, noting that the Czech Republic is also represented by a patriotic leadership.

The analyst concluded that tensions surrounding the summit are further heightened by a farmers’ protest planned outside the EU buildings in Brussels, with thousands of tractors expected to descend on the area.

Demonstrators are protesting proposed changes to Brussels’ agricultural policy, and Hungarian farmers are also expected to take part.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Photo: AFP)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Siklósi Péter
idezojelekeurópai unió

Hajlandó-e Európa a békére?

Siklósi Péter avatarja

Az uniós csúcs tétje az, hogy Európa elindul-e végre a béke támogatásának irányába.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu