Political analyst Daniel Deak posted on Telegram, saying Viktor Orban is receiving heightened attention at the current EU summit in Brussels. He pointed to the fact that the Belgian prime minister has publicly told journalists he intends to hold talks with the Hungarian leader. According to Deak, PM Orban is not only participating in the official sessions but is also engaged in numerous behind-the-scenes meetings, holding continuous consultations throughout the summit.
Viktor Orban at the Center of Brussels Summit
The European Union summit in Brussels could stretch on for days, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban emerging as one of its central figures. The main point of contention is the continued financing of Ukraine, where Hungary's leader has taken a firm and opposing stance on several key issues. During the summit, large-scale farmers’ protest are also taking place in the Belgian capital. Daniel Deak shares his analysis.
Deak emphasized that the plan promoted by the president of the European Commission and her inner circle—to finance Ukraine and the war effort by using frozen Russian assets—would represent another step toward escalating the conflict. He noted that the initiative is opposed by Russia, China, and the United States, and therefore lacks broad backing from the world’s major powers. PM Orban, he added, firmly rejects this approach, and several other EU member states share Hungary’s position.
The political analyst said that because the use of frozen Russian assets could have severe economic consequences, a new proposal has surfaced in Brussels: providing funds to Ukraine through joint EU borrowing. In practical terms, this would require every member state, including Hungary, to shoulder part of the debt.
According to Deak,
Viktor Orban has also rejected this idea and has made it clear he is prepared to veto it.
Brussels sources cited by Deak are reportedly preparing for a summit that could run as late as Saturday, as participants are determined to find a solution for financing Ukraine. He said Mr. Orban has indicated he cannot be worn down and is ready, if necessary, to defend Hungary’s national interests for days on end. Deak added that the Hungarian prime minister is not alone in this stance, noting that the Czech Republic is also represented by a patriotic leadership.
The analyst concluded that tensions surrounding the summit are further heightened by a farmers’ protest planned outside the EU buildings in Brussels, with thousands of tractors expected to descend on the area.
Demonstrators are protesting proposed changes to Brussels’ agricultural policy, and Hungarian farmers are also expected to take part.
Cover photo: Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Photo: AFP)
