Hungary Will Not Assist in Financing the War

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reported from Brussels, where he made clear that Hungary continues to stand firmly on the side of peace, and that Hungarians will not take part in financing the war.

2025. 12. 18. 10:52
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to the press upon his arrival at the European Union and Western Balkans summit meeting in Brussels on December 17, 2025, on the eve of the EU summit. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)
What is unfolding in Brussels these days can best be described as sheer hubris. Even yesterday’s EU–Western Balkans summit was prepared in such a fashion that the Serbian president did not even attend—and with good reason. For four years, Serbia has been strung along, yet the bloc hasn't made single step toward its EU accession. PM Orban posted about this on social media.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to the press upon his arrival at the European Union and Western Balkans summit meeting in Brussels on December 17, 2025, on the eve of the EU summit. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)

A familiar excuse was once again invoked: so-called “rule of law concerns,” the prime minister noted.

Yet when it comes to Ukraine’s accession, Brussels’ inspetors have uncovered no such problems. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was right not to play along with what amounted to a political charade. It is a disgrace for the European Union—and for the Brussels bureaucrats who convened the summit—that a significant number of member states did not even bother to show up in Brussels yesterday,

PM Orban emphasized.

But there will be no shortage of hubris today either. Bureaucrats are now vowing that no one will be allowed to go home until Ukraine’s financing is “resolved”—in other words, until the financing of the war is settled, Viktor Orban stressed.

This is something we Hungarians will not assist in,” PM Orban said. “We will stay here as long as it takes. A few sleepless nights are not the end of the world. They are certainly better than war,

he concluded.

