PM Orban Reveals Key Details About the Budapest Peace Summit

“Why Budapest?” Since yesterday, many around the world have been asking and speculating why Hungary was chosen as the location for the meeting between the American and Russian presidents. “The answer is simple: we are the only ones left in Europe on the path of peace,” PM Orban wrote on his social media page.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and US President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

The Hungarian Prime Minister added:

We have never lectured anyone — regardless of whether they were in government or in opposition.

PM Orban: We Continue the Talks

Viktor Orban highlighted: “We have never shut down the channels of dialogue. It’s hard to convince anyone of anything if you refuse to talk to them.”

And most importantly: for years, we have stood firmly and consistently for the cause of peace. Cooperation instead of confrontation, mutual respect instead of stigmatization — this is the path to peace,

the Prime Minister underlined.