PM Orban Reveals Key Details About the Budapest Peace Summit

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, Hungary has stood firmly and consistently on the side of peace for years. “Cooperation instead of confrontation, mutual respect instead of stigmatization — this is the path to peace,” wrote Viktor Orban. In a Facebook post, he addressed a question that has drawn global attention.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 10. 18. 15:21
Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök Fotó: Facebook
“Why Budapest?” Since yesterday, many around the world have been asking and speculating why Hungary was chosen as the location for the meeting between the American and Russian presidents. “The answer is simple: we are the only ones left in Europe on the path of peace,” PM Orban wrote on his social media page.

Orbán Viktor magyar miniszterelnök és Donald Trump amerikai elnök (Fotó: AFP)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and US President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

The Hungarian Prime Minister added:

We have never lectured anyone — regardless of whether they were in government or in opposition.

PM Orban: We Continue the Talks

Viktor Orban highlighted: “We have never shut down the channels of dialogue. It’s hard to convince anyone of anything if you refuse to talk to them.”

And most importantly: for years, we have stood firmly and consistently for the cause of peace. Cooperation instead of confrontation, mutual respect instead of stigmatization — this is the path to peace,

the Prime Minister underlined.

He continued:

“Today, Hungary is the one country in Europe where there is a real chance that a U.S.–Russia dialogue could finally lead to peace — and perhaps even take European interests into account. Although Brussels has isolated itself, we will continue the talks,” he concluded.

Cover photo: Budapest chosen as the location of the Trump-Putin meeting is an acknowledgement of PM Viktor Orban’s peace policy.
(Photo: Facebook / Viktor Orban)

