PM Orban: Tisza Party's Wonder Weapon Is Pension Cuts, Government Is Working Hard on 14th Month Pension

The Hungarian Prime Minister recalled that the government made an agreement with pensioners 15 years ago.

2025. 10. 16. 10:57
"We're finding out more and more about their plans. After the Tisza tax, here comes their new economic wonder weapon: pension cuts. And of course, just like with progressive taxation, they have a word borrowed from Brussels for this too: degression," wrote Prime Minister Viktor Orban on his social media page.

 Viktor  Orban (Source: Facebook)

The Prime Minister emphasized that the politicians of the Tisza Party believe the Hungarian pension system is "too generous." He added a remark, saying

and of course, they must also satisfy their Brussels masters. The money can go to Ukraine, and in exchange, the Tisza politicians will get a few pats on the back in the elegant salons of Brussels,

Viktor Orban recalled that the Hungarian government made an agreement with pensioners 15 years ago. "We restored the 13th month pension. We pledged that the value of pensions cannot decrease, and that when the economy runs well, pensioners must also share in its success. And this is how it will remain," he stressed.

"We did not create a pension system for the benefit of Brussels, but for the benefit of Hungarian seniors. We believe this is the right way. And we are working full steam on the 14th month pension. As for the Tisza Party, they can go and take their degression to the salons of Brussels," Viktor Orban stated.


Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

 

