PM Orban: Tyson’s Seven Greatest KOs Are Not a Pretty Sight — Just Like the Tisza Party + Video

During a Saturday press conference held with Elek Nagy, head of the Budapest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BKIK), when asked about the opposition, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that they are “shaken”. PM Orban elaborated on his response which he later shared on social media. He admitted that when he can't sleep at night, he sometimes watches soccer or boxing matches. On Friday night he came across a video on Mike Tyson's seven greatest knockout victories.

Most of those knockouts go like this — there’s one devastating punch, the opponent is left defenseless, gets hit two more times, and then collapses. It’s not a pretty sight. But the Tisza Party is just like that,

Viktor Orban said. He reminded listeners that the Tisza Party wants to close hospitals, reduce the number of schools, and "these plans are all written in Brussels’ documents". He continued the list: “They want to hand over our agricultural market to the Ukrainians, saying that 'we’re not good enough' — which is nonsense. If we had the same rules as Ukraine, we’d be even better than they are, or at least better than currently,” he added.

All of this is nonsense, but the opponent is shaken. A fair sportsman doesn’t keep hitting someone who’s already down. It’s over — there's no need to keep punching. The Tisza is flooding, and the water has swept them away,

the Prime Minister concluded with a twist on the campaign slogan of the leading opposition party.