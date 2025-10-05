Rendkívüli

Tanúvallomást tehet egyáltalán az álhírbotrány félőrült prédikátora?

  • Magyar Nemzet
  • IN ENGLISH
  • PM Orban: Tyson’s Seven Greatest KOs Are Not a Pretty Sight — Just Like the Tisza Party + Video
Orbán ViktorkormányfőMike Tyson
magyar

PM Orban: Tyson’s Seven Greatest KOs Are Not a Pretty Sight — Just Like the Tisza Party + Video

2025. 10. 05. 12:58
Hungary's Prime Minister and Elek Nagy, head of the Budapest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BKIK) hold a press conference (Photo: MTI / Zoltan Mathe)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

During a Saturday press conference held with Elek Nagy, head of the Budapest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BKIK), when asked about the opposition, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that they are “shaken”. PM Orban elaborated on his response which he later shared on social media. He admitted that when he can't sleep at night, he sometimes watches soccer or boxing matches. On Friday night he came across a video on Mike Tyson's seven greatest knockout victories.

Most of those knockouts go like this — there’s one devastating punch, the opponent is left defenseless, gets hit two more times, and then collapses. It’s not a pretty sight. But the Tisza Party is just like that,

Viktor Orban said. He reminded listeners that the Tisza Party wants to close hospitals, reduce the number of schools, and "these plans are all written in Brussels’ documents". He continued the list: “They want to hand over our agricultural market to the Ukrainians, saying that 'we’re not good enough' — which is nonsense. If we had the same rules as Ukraine, we’d be even better than they are, or at least better than currently,” he added.

All of this is nonsense, but the opponent is shaken. A fair sportsman doesn’t keep hitting someone who’s already down. It’s over — there's no need to keep punching. The Tisza is flooding, and the water has swept them away,

the Prime Minister concluded with a twist on the campaign slogan of the leading opposition party.


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Szőcs László
idezojelekAndrej Babis

Szőcs László: Babis győzelme a miénk is

Szőcs László avatarja

A Patrióták Orbán Viktor után a második miniszterelnöküket adhatják Európának.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu