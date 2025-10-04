UkrajnaTseber RolandOrbán ViktorKovács Zoltán
magyar

Sec State Zoltan Kovacs Sets Roland Tseber Straight

Peter Magyar’s Ukrainian friend claimed in a video that Prime Minister Viktor Orban is “repeating the Kremlin’s narrative.” Secretary of State for International Communication and Relations Zoltan Kovacs responded on social media, making it clear that Hungary stands on the side of peace, while Ukraine’s President would drag Europe into an endless war.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 04. 16:27
Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar and Roland Ivanovics Tseber (Source: Instagram)
Tseber Roland has once again attacked Hungary and its Prime Minister, Zoltan Kovacs posted Friday on his Facebook page.

Peter Magyar, Tisza Party chief and Roland Tseber (Source: Instagram)

According to the Secretary of State for International Communication and Relations, Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar’s good friend claimed in a video that Viktor Orban is just “repeating the Kremlin’s narrative” when he says Ukraine is not a sovereign country.

“The Ukrainian secret agent — who once called Hungarians ‘rats’ — now accuses the Prime Minister of defending the aggressor’s interests. Tseber even revived an old cliché: that Hungary has always taken the losing side — and that we 'are doing it a third time, but that there won't be a fourth',”
Kovacs wrote.

He continued:

Mr. Tseber, Hungary doesn’t need lectures in history! Our thousand-year statehood has taught us one thing: decisions must serve Hungarian interests and the will of our people.

Zoltan Kovacs also quoted Roland Tseber's claim that Ukraine is sovereign, while noting that the country's survival depends entirely on foreign money and weapons. That is the reality, he stated.

The Secretary of State stressed, "we are helping Ukraine, but this is not our war". He pointed out that Hungary stands for peace, while "your President" would draw Europe into an endless war.

Do not demand that Hungarians pay the price for choices we did not make. We work for the Hungarian people, we do not take our orders from Kyiv and Brussels,

he wrote.

Cover photo: Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar and Roland Ivanovics Tseber (Source: Instagram) 


A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

