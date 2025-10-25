Viktor Orban to Receive Prestigious Award

The Pasztor Istvan Award, named after the leader of the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians who died two years ago, will be presented to Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic this year for their enduring merits in building relations between the two nations, the Pasztor Istvan Foundation said.

The foundation decided to present this year's award to Viktor Orban and Aleksandar Vucic (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)

When the Pasztor Istvan Foundation was established, we set ourselves three goals: to preserve and pass on Istvan Pasztor’s intellectual legacy and memory to future generations; to use our donations to assist Hungarians in Vojvodina who are in need; and to create the Pasztor Istvan Award, which the foundation’s board presents each year to one recipient from Hungary and one from Serbia,

the foundation said in its announcement.

In the statement shared on social media, the foundation emphasized that the award is granted to public figures who have made lasting contributions to the development of Serbian–Hungarian relations and to the deepening of friendship, trust, and cooperation between the two nations.

The foundation’s board decided that in 2025 the award would go to Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, and Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia.

Viktor Orban will receive the award for his merits in the historical reconciliation between the Hungarian and Serbian nations, as well as in deepening and strengthening good neighborly relations and strategic partnership, while Aleksandar Vucic will be recognized for his decisive role in creating trust, cooperation and strategic partnership between the two peoples.