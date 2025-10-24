Zoltan Kiszelly: Peace March Shakes Credibility of Opposition Pollsters

“The biggest Peace March ever has reinforced government supporters, who saw on the morning news and in the photos that an enormous crowd stands behind the government’s peace policy,” Kiszelly said in response to Magyar Nemzet’s question.

(Photo: Zoltan Vanik)

The director of political analysis at the Szazadveg Institute emphasized:

while Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar had it easy mobilizing supporters in Budapest, where left-leaning sympathies dominate, he offered nothing beyond vague promises of a government change.

“The opposition voters — and the country as a whole — are none the wiser,” Kiszelly continued. “Peter Magyar still hasn’t explained his tax plans or clarified his party’s stance on Ukraine.”

While the massive pro-government crowd reaffirmed its commitment to the pro-peace policy, opposition demonstrators are effectively jumping into the dark — they have no idea what they’d actually get after a potential government change,

the analyst observed. He added that the record-breaking Peace March also undermined the credibility of opposition-aligned pollsters, who for months have been claimed that the Tisza Party is leading. “The reality seen in the streets today tells a very different story — the numbers game was clearly won by the governing parties,” he concluded.