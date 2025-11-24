Alpar Gyoparos on Hour of Truth: French Chief of Defense Sends a Message to All of Europe

The Hour of Truth continues this week, with host Balazs Nemeth and his guests exposing leftist-liberal fake news.

On Monday, Alpar Gyoparos, government commissioner responsible for the implementation of the Hungarian Village Program, was the guest.

Alpar Gyoparos began by discussing the peace talks in Switzerland. According to him, it is clear that negotiations are proceeding on two separate tracks, but

it seems that Trump is about to reach his goal,

yet the European liberal elite appears to oppose this. Speaking about Ursula von der Leyen’s letter and the response sent by Viktor Orban, he said that when we think of war, the first thing that comes to mind is the loss of human life, and the value of life is a fundamental element of our worldview. "War also has an economic dimension, and after all the economic hardships we have endured, Von der Leyen is now pushing for a joint European loan — which would be disastrous," he said, adding that

the words of the French Chief of Defense were directed at all of Europe, namely that we must accept the possibility that our children may die in a war.

He pointed out that during his countrywide campaign trail, many people approach him because they want to sign the government’s anti-war petition.

The Left Is Pro-War

Responding to Andras Telkes’s pro-war article, he said, "the Brussels elite pays well," or the person arguing for war has simply lost his common sense.

Commenting on the anti-war gathering organized by Fidesz in Gyor, he said there was a clear and transparent difference between the government’s event and that of the Tisza Party:

the latter was characterized by vulgar behavior, whereas the digital civic circles' (DPK) rally was peaceful and had a good atmosphere.

Tisza Party Runs Left-Wing Candidates

Speaking about the Tisza Party’s prospective candidates in Gyor-Moson-Sopron County, he said it is the same left-wing, pro-Brussels story as everywhere else. For example, Szabolcs Bona comes from a strongly left-wing family; his father was a cooperative (tsz) chairman and a member of parliament before the regime change, which is something not available to just anyone back then. He took the view that

in every electoral district they had already decided who the winner would be, and they simply found two additional people to provide a facade.

He added that the question is what the Tisza Party's candidates really think about migration, because at present they say they would adopt the migration pact, while claiming that migrants do not want to come to Hungary, but the situation does not work that way.

The same applies to the issue of war: the Tisza Party wants us to pay Ukraine and for the war to continue,

he said.