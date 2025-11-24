Németh BalázsIgazság órájavendég
magyar

Alpar Gyoparos on Hour of Truth: French Chief of Defense Sends a Message to All of Europe

It seems that Donald Trump is about to reach his goal, said the government commissioner when discussing the negotiations taking place in Switzerland, while noting that the European liberal elite is moving in the opposite direction. Alpar Gyoparos stated that during his nationwide campaign trail people approach him because they want to sign the government’s anti-war petition. Speaking about the Tisza Party’s prospective candidates, he said that in every electoral district it had been decided in advance who would win, and they merely found two additional people to create the appearance of competition.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 24. 16:32
The Hour of Truth continues this week, with host Balazs Nemeth and his guests exposing leftist-liberal fake news.

On Monday, Alpar Gyoparos, government commissioner responsible for the implementation of the Hungarian Village Program, was the guest.

Alpar Gyoparos began by discussing the peace talks in Switzerland. According to him, it is clear that negotiations are proceeding on two separate tracks, but

it seems that  Trump is about to reach his goal,

yet the European liberal elite appears to oppose this. Speaking about Ursula von der Leyen’s letter and the response sent by Viktor Orban, he said that when we think of war, the first thing that comes to mind is the loss of human life, and the value of life is a fundamental element of our worldview. "War also has an economic dimension, and after all the economic hardships we have endured, Von der Leyen is now pushing for a joint European loan — which would be disastrous," he said, adding that

the words of the French Chief of Defense were directed at all of Europe, namely that we must accept the possibility that our children may die in a war.

He pointed out that during his countrywide campaign trail, many people approach him because they want to sign the government’s anti-war petition.

The Left Is Pro-War

Responding to Andras Telkes’s pro-war article, he said, "the Brussels elite pays well," or the person arguing for war has simply lost his common sense.

Commenting on the anti-war gathering organized by Fidesz in Gyor, he said there was a clear and transparent difference between the government’s event and that of the Tisza Party:

the latter was characterized by vulgar behavior, whereas the digital civic circles' (DPK) rally was peaceful and had a good atmosphere.

 

Tisza Party Runs Left-Wing Candidates

Speaking about the Tisza Party’s prospective candidates in Gyor-Moson-Sopron County, he said it is the same left-wing, pro-Brussels story as everywhere else. For example, Szabolcs Bona comes from a strongly left-wing family; his father was a cooperative (tsz) chairman and a member of parliament before the regime change, which is something not available to just anyone back then. He took the view that

in every electoral district they had already decided who the winner would be, and they simply found two additional people to provide a facade.

He added that the question is what the Tisza Party's candidates really think about migration, because at present they say they would adopt the migration pact, while claiming that migrants do not want to come to Hungary, but the situation does not work that way.

The same applies to the issue of war: the Tisza Party wants us to pay Ukraine and for the war to continue,

he said.

He added that it is absurd that the candidates are banned from giving statements, comparing it to a beauty contest.

"But no matter how rotten the communist root is, a new shoot can still emerge, and that shoot will also come from communist roots."

"The same left-wing narrative is being pushed again," he said.

Successful Hungarian Village Program

Regarding the Hungarian Village Program, it was noted that a few mayors expressed dissatisfaction, but, as he said, the residents of the settlements are satisfied. In his view, it cannot be said that the program is unsuccessful.  Commenting on criticism from the opposition Momentum over the support for small village shops, Alpar Gyoparos pointed out that

Momentum chief  Marton Tompos will do anything to prove himself and Momentum to Peter Magyar, which is why they criticize everything, while they readily offer themselves to the Tisza Party.

He emphasized that problems exist in only about 4 percent of cases,  typically due to utility connections,  and support was withdrawn in about 10 percent of cases, mostly because the shop owners had passed away.

He added that a demographic turnaround is also visible thanks to this support system, as village shops play an important role in local communities.

Commenting on the Politico survey showing Fidesz strengthening and Tisza declining, Alpar Gyoparos said it is telling that the liberal Politico, using the liberal polls it considers credible, still arrives at results showing Fidesz in the lead. "It is evident that since summer, Peter Magyar has been in decline, and the governing parties are dominating public discourse."

Drug Strategy

He said that Government Commissioner Laszlo Horvath is deeply committed to the fight against drugs, which is an important mission, as it affects young people, children, and those living in deprivation. "I fully agree that we must take action against anyone who poisons our children. Yet liberals consistently attack the police and stir up sentiment against authorities because liberal celebrities are involved," he said, adding that "when celebrities sing openly about their pro-drug views and criticize the police, what message does that send to young people?"

