Csaba Domotor: The Von der Leyen Plan Is Scandalous and Must Be Withdrawn

“The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is being subjected to a premeditated assault — a plan that will wreck the continent’s agriculture and jeopardize the security of our food supply,” Csaba Domotor told Origo in an interview about the European Commission’s latest proposals. Media reports claimed that the Commission had reached an agreement with the European People's Party (EPP) group in the European Parliament to amend the budget in favor of farmers. But according to Domotor, this was nothing more than political theater. “The EPP’s announcement that the Commission had revised its plans to benefit farmers is a blatant lie,” he said.

A planned 20 percent cut in agricultural subsidies would translate, in real terms, into a 50 percent loss within a few years. At the same time, Brussels is preparing to open the EU market to massive Ukrainian agribusinesses that operate hundreds of thousands of hectares. “The Commission is placing European agriculture — and Europe’s secure and safe food supply — in serious danger,” he stressed.

According to the Fidesz MEP, Ursula von der Leyen is no longer even pretending to offer anything to farmers. Her speeches in the European Parliament focus almost exclusively on the need for Europe to move into “wartime mode.”

What they take away from agricultural subsidies will be redirected to military spending. The message is clear: they intend to sacrifice the agricultural sector and everyone who works in it,

he said.

The Fidesz position is equally clear: the seven-year budget proposal in its current form is dangerous, scandalous, unacceptable — and must be withdrawn. Domotor reminded readers that the Tisza Party’s Brussels ally — the European People’s Party — nominated Ursula von der Leyen and also supplies the EU’s agriculture commissioner. Meanwhile, Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar is pretending these austerity plans do not even exist. “He didn’t show up at a single farmers’ protest. We were always there, together with Hungary’s farming associations,” he noted — underscoring exactly whom Hungarian farmers can rely on, and whom they cannot.