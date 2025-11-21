Government Allocates HUF 3,200 Bn a Year to Economic Development

The government is doing everything it can to ensure that the small and medium-sized enterprise sector has sufficient access to capital, National Economy Minister Marton Nagy emphasized on Thursday at the Sopron Economic Forum.

In his lecture titled Protecting Hungarian Businesses Is the Cornerstone of Economic Policy, the minister pointed out that the German economy has been in recession for three consecutive years and that there is a war underway next door. Nevertheless, over the past four years, the Ministry of National Economy has worked to ensure that Hungarian businesses would not have to abandon investments or efficiency improvements due to a lack of financing. He added that the ministry aims for these funds to be distributed not by the ministry itself, but by organizations such as the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Speaking about the 11-point tax reduction program, he said it is financed through an increase in the bank tax. He noted that there are opposition parties that would abolish the bank tax and advocate that “we should not give support to businesses.” “We completely reject this; our direction is the opposite,” the minister said.