Hungary FM: Sanctions Exemption in Force as Long as Viktor Orban and Donald Trump Are in Office

If Prime Minister Orban had not reached an agreement in Washington last week — if Hungary had not secured an exemption for natural gas and crude oil purchases — energy prices in Hungary would have tripled by Christmas, FM Szijjarto warned. “The Prime Minister and President Donald Trump agreed that Hungary will be exempt from U.S. sanctions on purchasing oil and natural gas from Russia. That is what matters,” he said.

FM Peter Szijjarto: Exemption from US sanctions will remain in effect as long as Viktor Orban is Prime Minister (Photo: AFP)

The President and the Prime Minister shook hands on this agreement, and it remains in effect as long as Donald Trump is president of the United States and Viktor Orban is prime minister of Hungary,

Szijjarto added.