Hungary FM Sends Message to Donald Tusk

In his message, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote: “Prime Minister Orban is demanding an immediate halt to all aid for Ukraine. He also supports the proposal for Ukraine to make territorial concessions and to partially disarm. In the end, it’s no surprise that Ziobro and Romanowski found asylum in Budapest.”

Responding to Tusk’s remarks, the Hungarian Foreign Minister fired back:

No surprise: we are pro-peace, they are pro-war…

Cover photo: Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk (Photo: AFP)