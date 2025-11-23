békeDonald TuskSzijjártó Péter
Hungary FM Sends Message to Donald Tusk

We are pro-peace, while Donald Tusk stands for war—this is how Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto responded on Saturday to the Polish Prime Minister’s post on the X platform.

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk (Photo: AFP)
In his message, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote: “Prime Minister Orban is demanding an immediate halt to all aid for Ukraine. He also supports the proposal for Ukraine to make territorial concessions and to partially disarm. In the end, it’s no surprise that Ziobro and Romanowski found asylum in Budapest.”

Responding to Tusk’s remarks, the Hungarian Foreign Minister fired back:

No surprise: we are pro-peace, they are pro-war…

Cover photo: Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk (Photo: AFP) 

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

