UkrajnaEurópai BizottságEurópai Unió
magyar

Magyar Nemzet Sends Questions to Brussels Re Violations of Rights in Transcarpathia

Magyar Nemzet has addressed formal questions to the European Commission and several EU officials after the unlawful practices of the Beregovo District Military Recruitment Office (TCK) targeting the II. Rakoczi Ferenc Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 12. 14:59
Kaja Kallas and Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)
Kaja Kallas and Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Our newspaper has reached out to multiple European Union officials regarding the situation of young ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia. We addressed our questions to the European Commission, to Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, to Marta Kos, the Commissioner for Enlargement, and to Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament. We inquired how these politicians assess the incident involving four students of the II. Rakoczi Ferenc Transcarpathian Hungarian College and what their view is on forced conscription taking place in Ukraine. 

Az Európai Bizottság eddig semmit nem tett az ukrajnai jogsértések ügyében
The European Commission has so far failed to do anything about the violations of rights in Ukraine (Photo: AFP/ Nicolas Tucat)

As is known, four Transcarpathian university students were unlawfully detained last week. Despite having valid exemptions from military service, the students were held for 36 hours. During their detention, they were told they would have to return for further medical examinations. Two of the students later complied and returned to the Beregovo District Recruitment Office (TCK). However, they were denied access to legal counsel during the administrative process, and their mobile phones were also targeted for confiscation.

We asked EU officials how they evaluate these events in light of Ukraine’s intention to join the European Union. We also sought their assessment of the months-long wave of forceful recruitment procedures across the country. Furthermore, we inquired how they view the ongoing violations of the rights of etnic minorities, and whether they plan to launch any official investigation into the matter.

Cover photo: Kaja Kallas and Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekMagyar Péter

Firkáljatok! Nem lesztek ilyen hülyék!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

„Orbán Viktor lebukott, vége van neki, mint a botnak – Magyar Péter most már kényelmesen hátradőlhet.”

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu