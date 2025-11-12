Magyar Nemzet Sends Questions to Brussels Re Violations of Rights in Transcarpathia

Our newspaper has reached out to multiple European Union officials regarding the situation of young ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia. We addressed our questions to the European Commission, to Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, to Marta Kos, the Commissioner for Enlargement, and to Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament. We inquired how these politicians assess the incident involving four students of the II. Rakoczi Ferenc Transcarpathian Hungarian College and what their view is on forced conscription taking place in Ukraine.

The European Commission has so far failed to do anything about the violations of rights in Ukraine (Photo: AFP/ Nicolas Tucat)

As is known, four Transcarpathian university students were unlawfully detained last week. Despite having valid exemptions from military service, the students were held for 36 hours. During their detention, they were told they would have to return for further medical examinations. Two of the students later complied and returned to the Beregovo District Recruitment Office (TCK). However, they were denied access to legal counsel during the administrative process, and their mobile phones were also targeted for confiscation.