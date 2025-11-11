Zelensky’s Agents Won’t Stop: Harassment of Transcarpathian Hungarian Students Continues

Meanwhile, Patriots for Europe MEP Viktoria Ferenc confirmed that the situation surrounding Ukraine’s ongoing military mobilization continues to worsen. "Under current Ukrainian law, individuals with valid deferments should not be subjected to harassment — yet that is exactly what’s happening,” Ferenc said in a video statement.

She recalled last week’s illegal detentions, noting that the authorities dismissed the students’ complaints by claiming the medical examinations were mandatory.

However, Viktoria Ferenc pointed out that, according to Ukrainian law, it was unlawful to detain the young people and force them to undergo medical examinations.

This morning, two of the four young men were again forced to report to the recruitment center. Their phones, IDs, and even their lawyer were not allowed in. These are fresh violations — and they’ve filed another official complaint and refused the request of data update,

the MEP added, concluding her video statement with:

We demand that the Ukrainian authorities respect their own laws and end the harassment of young men with valid deferments. We demand that the Ukrainian police launch an investigation into this matter. We also demand that the European Commission review the functioning of the rule of law in Ukraine, as these events demonstrate a flagrant disregard for European values.

Cover photo: Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine (Photo: AFP)