According to the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association’s (KMKSZ) statement, the Beregovo District Military Recruitment Office (TCK) continues to engage in unlawful practices targeting the II. Rakoczi Ferenc Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education. Last week, four of the college’s students were illegally detained by what the Association described as Zelensky’s "kidnappers,” despite each of them holding valid deferment documents exempting them from military service.
These full-time students were forced to undergo a military medical examination despite having official exemptions. They were held for 36 hours before being released — only to receive new draft notices ordering them to report back on November 10, 2025,” the statement reads. "When the students appeared as ordered at the TCK, they were denied legal counsel, and recruitment officers attempted to confiscate their phones,
the group added.
The Association also reported that additional students have been summoned for similar questioning on November 11.
Citing repeated violations of Ukrainian law, the organization has formally appealed in writing to the country’s Defense Minister, the Human Rights Commissioner, and the Transcarpathian Regional Military Administration, demanding an investigation into the unlawful actions.