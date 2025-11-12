Key Tisza Party Activist Breaks with Peter Magyar

Mark Karoly Molnar, a well-known influencer with more than 15,000 followers, declared in a post that he is quitting the Tisza Party, as due to decisions made over recent months, he can no longer share the party’s principles and political direction.

Peter Magyar and Mark Radnai

In his post, he wrote: "After long internal reflection, struggles, and careful consideration, as a result of the decisions made by the Tisza Party’s mid- and upper-level leadership over the past half year, unfortunately,

I have reached the point where, based on my personal experiences, I can no longer identify with the true values and political attitudes of the Tisza Party. I do not wish to share details publicly, and I ask that this be respected."

The influencer, who has been closely associated with the Tisza Party, added in the comments section: "The community will eventually realize what kind of people have gained decision-making power. I am not abandoning the community, I simply do not want to continue misleading them."

Even the Inner Circle of Peter Magyar’s Sect Is Beginning to See Through Him

Balazs Nemeth, spokesperson for the Fidesz parliamentary group, responded to the development in a social media post. He referred to Mark Karoly Molnar as "one of the heroes of Tisza," recalling that for the past year and a half, he had been among the party’s most active and best-known volunteers. Molnar traveled across the country distributing leaflets, manning booths, delivering newsletters, and frequently appearing in photos alongside Peter Magyar.

In his social media post, Balazs Nemeth wrote:

The truly important development here is that even the inner core of Peter Magyar’s sect is starting to see through him and leave him.

By this, he was referring to the growing number of disillusioned activists around the Tisza Party. The spokesperson listed several possible reasons for the divorce, including

the party’s pro-war stance, fears of new economic austerity measures, internal conflicts over candidate nominations, and the Tisza Party's data breach scandal.

"I wish Mark Karoly Molnar further pain-free sobering up," he added.

What may comfort him is that he is not alone. There are plenty of disillusioned Tisza supporters across the country, as even the leftist-liberal portal 444 confirmed in an article just a few weeks ago.

Balazs Nemeth concluded his post.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar and Mark Karoly Molnar (Source: Facebook)