Gergely Gulyas: As Long as Hungary Has a National, Civic Government, Migrants Will Not Enter the Country

Brussels leaders should start reflecting on their own responsibility.

2025. 11. 12. 13:35
"We rejected the entire migration pact from the very beginning and we will not implement it, because it is unacceptable that some European leaders unleashed migrants on their own countries, and now they want to shift the burden onto us. If every county protected their own external borders, the migration problem would be zero. But when some even make gestures, and when problems arise, they push them onto us — that is something we will never accept. At some point, Brussels should reflect on its own responsibility as well,"  said Gergely Gulyas, Minister heading the PM’s Office, on the program The Hour of Truth, responding to the European Commission's plan that would require Hungary to take in migrants from next year.

Hungary is not the only country holding this position, Poland shares the same stance, the minister added.

This EU migration pact is doomed to fail. If Brussels succeeds in installing its puppets at the helm of Hungary's government, then there will be someone to carry out this deal. But as long as Hungary has a national, civic government, migrants will not enter this country,

he underlined. He also stressed that the European Union has no means to force Hungary to accept its will. Referring to the statement of Laszlo Keri, an expert linked to the Tisza Party, who claimed Hungary should ask to be readmitted to Europe, Mr. Gulyas called it the clearest proof of a deeply distorted way of thinking.

The Left in Denial After the Orban–Trump Meeting

Gergely Gulyas also addressed why the Left is trying to downplay the importance and success of the recent meeting between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and U.S. President Donald Trump. "It cannot be disputed that this meeting had serious, tangible results. Ridiculous claims are being made," he said, adding that he is convinced that if there is to be an American–Russian peace summit in the future, it will take place in Hungary.

Speaking about the financial shield, Minister Gulyas explained that the most important thing is that an agreement exists, and in the event of financial difficulties, the United States would assist, but at present, Hungary does not need such help.

Hungary's economy stands on solid ground despite war-related challenges. The forint’s exchange rate is strengthening and improving, and we are achieving all our political goals while maintaining financial security,

he stated. Commenting on statements made by Andras Karman, who recently joined the Tisza Party, Gergely Gulyas recalled that he has always represented the interests of banks and multinationals, which perfectly aligns with Tisza’s program and intentions. "Contrary to Karman's claims, the recent negotiations with the United States did not violate the independence of Hungary’s central bank. The government represented the state with full respect for institutional independence," he said.

The program also mentioned Mark Karoly Molnar, formerly one of Peter Magyar’s most enthusiastic supporters, who has now announced that he can no longer identify with the Tisza and has left Magyar’s movement.

Host Balazs Nameth noted that while the reason for his departure was not specified, it is clear that even the inner circle of the movement is starting to disintegrate.

"There is no reason to be surprised," said Mr. Gulyas, "since both the Tisza Party and Peter Magyar have serious deficiencies, and the internal struggle over candidate selection may also have influenced the decision. Moreover, the morally troubling circumstances of Peter Magyar’s rise could easily lead to disappointment. He brought an unprecedented level of hatred into Hungarian politics, beginning with the fact that he wiretapped his own wife."

Peter Magyar’s Ties to Ukraine

"To take on a Tisza candidacy, one must cross basic moral boundaries. There will not be many willing to do that, and they would also have to endure Peter Magyar’s personality," Gergely Gulyas said. Discussing the Tisza Party's data leak scandal, he explained that it has since emerged that not only the data of users who registered through the Tisza Vilag app were leaked, but also of those who made purchases through the party’s webshop. The fact that an app developed in Ukraine by Ukrainians failed to guarantee the data security of its users raises fundamental national security concerns, the minister emphasized.

Peter Magyar’s relationship with the Ukrainians is not guided by Hungary’s national interests,

he stated, highlighting that according to Hungary’s constitution, every individual is responsible for themselves, and thus "anyone who hands over their personal data to a man who wiretapped his own wife should not be surprised when that data ends up leaking."

On the Side of Peace

The minister reaffirmed that since the outbreak of the war, Hungary has stood firmly on the side of peace. "It would have been better for Ukraine, too, if the war had ended long ago, or never started at all. From the standpoint of Hungary’s national interests, peace is the only right path," he pointed out.

On the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, the discussion also turned to Germany's domestic politics. Gergely Gulyas said that while the Alternative for Germany (AfD) is a mixed political formation, if Alice Weidel represents the far right, then Germany can rest easy. He noted that democracy’s rules are being violated in Germany to prevent the AfD from holding positions of responsibility. "The party is not gaining strength because people sympathize with the far right, but because they see that immigration has caused unprecedented difficulties and tensions," he said, emphasizing that “"in Germany, people walk on eggshells when speaking about migration, and even a mildly critical comment can get someone labeled as far-right."

Regarding the BBC's manipulation of Donald Trump's speech, Gergely Gulyas noted that "the falsification was so blatant that even the BBC’s new editorial standards could not excuse it."

While our Prime Minister concluded an agreement with the U.S. President that without any time limit, we can continue importing crude oil through existing pipelines for as long as we wish, Reuters and the BBC fabricated a story, citing a non-existent, unnamed White House official, claiming the deal only covered one year. Then the Hungarian branches of these outlets, such as Telex and 24.hu, eagerly repeated these lies without consequence,

Gergely Gulyas pointed out.

The program also addressed fake reports concerning statements allegedly made by Speaker Laszlo Kover. "It is frightening how much disinformation circulates online. These contents must be treated with extreme caution," Mr. Gulyas warned. He added that he himself had filed a report after false statements attributed to him were published, having absolutely no basis in reality.

Cover photo: Gergely Gulyas, Minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office (Source: Facebook)

