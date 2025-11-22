At a press briefing held before the Mohacs forum of the governing parties’ nationwide tour, Balazs Hidveghi stated that Brussels is preparing to take the money of Hungarians in the coming period and send it to Ukraine to finance an unwinnable war.

Some of the previous aid may have ended up in the hands of the Ukrainian war mafia, and one detail speaks volumes about the situation: in the Kyiv mansion of one fugitive suspect, even the toilet was made of gold,

– he recalled.

He declared that for years the governing parties have held the same position: “Not Brussels’ expectations and not imagined or real interests in Kyiv, but the interests of Hungarians are the most important.” And the interest of Hungarians is peace and security. This must be preserved, he underlined.

Balazs Hidveghi stressed that

the Hungarian government rejects the Brussels demand that Hungarian money should be sent to Ukraine, and that, for this purpose, taxes in Hungary should be raised, family tax allowances reduced, and the utility cost reduction scheme abolished.

And all this “just to finance a war that Ukraine cannot win,” a hopeless struggle bringing suffering to millions.

Presenting the government’s position, the state secretary emphasized that

an agreement between the great powers is needed, and that with the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, there is now an opportunity for a cease-fire or a peace agreement.

According to Mr. Hidveghi, “Brussels has its puppets here at home (…) who would carry out these Brussels demands without a second thought.”

And, at the head of these figures stands Peter Magyar.

– he added.

He said that tax increases and pro-war policies must be opposed, and that the anti-war petition — the national consultation, which more than one million people have already returned and which can be signed online or on paper until the end of November — provides an opportunity to do so. He encouraged everyone to make use of it.