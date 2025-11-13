Rendkívüli

Bevezeti a kormány jövőre a 14. havi nyugdíjat – kövesse nálunk élőben! + videó

UkrajnaOrbán Viktorminiszterelnök
magyar

PM Orban: Money Not Burnt on the Front Is Stolen by the War Mafia

"Those in Brussels seek to pour European taxpayers' money into that chaos," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted on social media, responding to the latest corruption scandal in Ukraine.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 11. 13. 11:51
Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview on Kossuth Radio's program Good morning, Hungary! in the public media's studio in Budapest on October 31, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview on Kossuth Radio's program Good morning, Hungary! in the public media's studio in Budapest on October 31, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"The golden pot has spilled over in Ukraine. They have uncovered a war mafia linked to President Zelensky in a thousand ways. The country’s energy minister has resigned, while the main suspect has fled Ukraine," Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page.

A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közzétett képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök és Mario Kunasek, az ausztriai Stájerország tartományfőnöke, az FPÖ szövetségi alelnöke (háttal, j) tárgyal a Karmelita kolostorban 2025. november 4-én (Fotó: MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Kaiser Ákos)
In the photo released by the Prime Minister’s Press Office, Viktor Orban is seen meeting Mario Kunasek, Governor of Styria and Federal Vice-Chairman of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), at the Carmelite Monastery in Budapest on November 4, 2025.
(Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Akos Kaiser)

The Hungarian Prime Minister added:

Ide, ebbe a káoszba akarják a brüsszeliek önteni az európai adófizetők pénzét. Hogy amit nem lőnek el a fronton, azt ellopja a háborús maffia. Őrültség. Those in Brussels seek to pour European taxpayers' money into that chaos. The money not burnt on the front will be stolen by the war mafia. Madness.

"We don't want that. Hungarians' money will not be sent to Ukraine. It will be better used at home: just this week we have doubled the allowance for foster parents and passed a decision on the introduction of a 14th-month pension," PM Orban underlined.

 And after all this, we certainly want nothing to do with the Ukrainian president’s financial demands and blackmail. It is high time that those in Brussels finally understood where their money is really going,

Viktor Orban concluded.

As reported in an earlier article, Ukraine has been shaken by yet another major corruption scandal. A criminal organization led by Timur Mindich, a former business partner of President Zelensky, is alleged to have collected hundreds of millions of dollars in kickbacks through contracts with the state-owned company Enerhoatom.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview on Kossuth Radio's program Good morning, Hungary! in the public media's studio in Budapest on October 31, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Megyeri Dávid
idezojelekTisza Párt

A szent tehén szektavezér

Megyeri Dávid avatarja

Olyan tudás birtokában van ez a tiszás varázsló, amihez képest Houdini összes világraszóló trükkje eltörpül.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.