PM Orban: Money Not Burnt on the Front Is Stolen by the War Mafia

"The golden pot has spilled over in Ukraine. They have uncovered a war mafia linked to President Zelensky in a thousand ways. The country’s energy minister has resigned, while the main suspect has fled Ukraine," Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page.

In the photo released by the Prime Minister’s Press Office, Viktor Orban is seen meeting Mario Kunasek, Governor of Styria and Federal Vice-Chairman of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), at the Carmelite Monastery in Budapest on November 4, 2025.

The Hungarian Prime Minister added:

Ide, ebbe a káoszba akarják a brüsszeliek önteni az európai adófizetők pénzét. Hogy amit nem lőnek el a fronton, azt ellopja a háborús maffia. Őrültség. Those in Brussels seek to pour European taxpayers' money into that chaos. The money not burnt on the front will be stolen by the war mafia. Madness.

"We don't want that. Hungarians' money will not be sent to Ukraine. It will be better used at home: just this week we have doubled the allowance for foster parents and passed a decision on the introduction of a 14th-month pension," PM Orban underlined.

And after all this, we certainly want nothing to do with the Ukrainian president’s financial demands and blackmail. It is high time that those in Brussels finally understood where their money is really going,

Viktor Orban concluded.

🇺🇦 BILLION DOLLAR THEFT: ZELENSKY BUSTED:



The reason for Zelensky’s attack on the anti corruption agency NABU, was a criminal case which was being prepared against one of Zelensky's closest associates and his business partner Timur Mindich.



-> There are wiretapping recordings… pic.twitter.com/oT22KEJiC0 — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) July 30, 2025

As reported in an earlier article, Ukraine has been shaken by yet another major corruption scandal. A criminal organization led by Timur Mindich, a former business partner of President Zelensky, is alleged to have collected hundreds of millions of dollars in kickbacks through contracts with the state-owned company Enerhoatom.

