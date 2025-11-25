PM Orban: If Anyone Knows Who Uncle Zsolt Is, It Is You + Video

"The government follows a general rule: we do not withdraw any artistic or scientific awards," Viktor Orban responded to Balazs Barkoczi of the Democratic Coalition (DK), who asked when the government would revoke rock singer and musician Fero Nagy’s Kossuth Prize. The Prime Minister was answering questions from Members of Parliament during the hour of immediate questions.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban answers immediate questions (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

In his response, the Prime Minister stated that the opposition should carefully consider whether they truly want to open this debate, since after the regime change not a single former communist had these awards withdrawn. He stressed that these are not decorations of merit, but scientific and artistic awards. He suggested continuing the policy followed up to this point. Speaking about political indecency, the Prime Minister also reminded Balazs Barkoczi that Zsolt Greczy was seated directly in front of him.

Woman Injured in the Ujdorogd Accident Is a Hero of the Hungarian Armed Forces

"I am pleased that we were able to reach common ground on at least one issue," Viktor Orban said in response to an immediate question from Zita Gurmai of the Socialist Party (MSZP), regarding the accident in Ujdorogd. The Prime Minister said that only someone who stands their ground heroically in the defense of the homeland can sustain such injuries. He added that he welcomes the fact that the injured woman is not being spoken of as a victim, but as a hero of the Hungarian military.

He emphasized that the structure of military training has not changed for decades, and regarding the accident, he explained that the matter is now under investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office, and therefore the government is not the competent authority. The Prime Minister noted that live explosive devices were not given to a civilian but to a soldier in training. He stressed that there is a strict order to military training, and that this was not the cause of the accident. Therefore, the injured woman must not be regarded as a civilian, but as a soldier undergoing military training.