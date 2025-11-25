Harcosok KlubjaOrbán Viktorminiszterelnök
PM Orban: If Anyone Knows Who Uncle Zsolt Is, It Is You + Video

PM Orban answered questions from MPs during the hour of immediate questions.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 25. 13:29
Prime Minister Viktor Orban answers immediate questions (Photo: Istvan Mirko)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban answers immediate questions (Photo: Istvan Mirko)
"The government follows a general rule: we do not withdraw any artistic or scientific awards," Viktor Orban responded to Balazs Barkoczi of the Democratic Coalition (DK), who asked when the government would revoke rock singer and musician Fero Nagy’s Kossuth Prize. The Prime Minister was answering questions from Members of Parliament during the hour of immediate questions.

Orbán Viktor Parlament plenáris ülés
Prime Minister Viktor Orban answers immediate questions (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

In his response, the Prime Minister stated that the opposition should carefully consider whether they truly want to open this debate, since after the regime change not a single former communist had these awards withdrawn. He stressed that these are not decorations of merit, but scientific and artistic awards. He suggested continuing the policy followed up to this point. Speaking about political indecency, the Prime Minister also reminded Balazs Barkoczi that Zsolt Greczy was seated directly in front of him.

Woman Injured in the Ujdorogd Accident Is a Hero of the Hungarian Armed Forces

"I am pleased that we were able to reach common ground on at least one issue," Viktor Orban said in response to an immediate question from Zita Gurmai of the Socialist Party (MSZP), regarding the accident in Ujdorogd. The Prime Minister said that only someone who stands their ground heroically in the defense of the homeland can sustain such injuries. He added that he welcomes the fact that the injured woman is not being spoken of as a victim, but as a hero of the Hungarian military.

He emphasized that the structure of military training has not changed for decades, and regarding the accident, he explained that the matter is now under investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office, and therefore the government is not the competent authority. The Prime Minister noted that live explosive devices were not given to a civilian but to a soldier in training. He stressed that there is a strict order to military training, and that this was not the cause of the accident. Therefore, the injured woman must not be regarded as a civilian, but as a soldier undergoing military training.

Hungary Is One of the Safest Countries in Europe

There are 2,573 more police officers in Hungary today than during the time of the left-wing governments. The staffing level exceeds 90 percent, Viktor Orban said in response to a question from Laszlo Gyorgy Lukacs and Daniel Z. Karpat of Jobbik. The Prime Minister added that Hungary is one of the safest countries in Europe and that he has unwavering confidence in the Interior Minister. He pointed out that

the number of criminal offenses has decreased by 213,000.

Speaking about the situation in Szolnok, he said that what is happening there is the direct consequence of chaotic municipal leadership.

The Family Support System Works

"If the government had not introduced the family support measures, two hundred thousand fewer children would have been born," Viktor Orban told Timea Szabo of Dialogue (Parbeszed). The Prime Minister said that when there is a family support system that results in more children being born, the opposition should be able to acknowledge that this is a good thing.

Regarding infertility, the Prime Minister stated that the current system has more capacity and more funding than ever before. He explained that many more people are now applying for treatment who previously did not, but are now making use of the opportunity.

Concerning the withdrawn parliamentary proposal, he said that more time is needed to conduct the debates properly.

"If you want to generate yet another fake-news scandal and use Zsolt Semjen for that purpose, you are heading in the wrong direction," Viktor Orban underlined. He pointed out that the number of children born through assisted reproductive procedures has increased compared to previous years. He added that the proposal currently before Parliament touches upon serious moral questions and that debates have not yet reached a resting point.

There Is a Party for Bankers — the Tisza Party

In response to Laszlo Toroczkai of Our Homeland, Viktor Orban said that football does not require parliamentary debate. He explained that he spoke out last Sunday because in the vent of a defeat someone needs to speak. "When we win, I do not usually speak." He added that Hungarian football touches the Hungarian psyche. This is a sport where we were once among the world’s best for decades, and now we are not. "This is a failure, and it is not good, it is unacceptable."

Speaking about bankers, he said that the government introduced an interest rate cap, which caused tens of billions in losses for the banks. In order to create financial resources for supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, the government also announced an increase in the bank tax. "These are not bank-friendly measures."

The Prime Minister then stated that bankers do have a party — the Tisza Party. One of its leaders is a banker whom Viktor Orban himself once removed from a state secretary position, precisely because he chose the side of the banks instead of the people.

The Director of the Szolo Street Children’s Home Did Not Voluntarily Go to Prison

"You cannot expect me to identify someone whom you yourselves invented, for example 'Uncle Zsolt.' If anyone knows who he is, it is you," Viktor Orban replied to Olga Kalman of the Democratic Coalition. The Prime Minister said that the real issue is why earlier abuses were not uncovered in time. He said what concerns him is why the police did not act earlier and more effectively. He made clear that he wants to know why the police response was insufficient when the first complaint was filed in the Szolo Street case.

The Prime Minister noted that the director of the Szolo Street children’s home did not voluntarily go behind bars — he was arrested by the police. “Don't claim that the police did nothing," Viktor Orban remarked. He stressed that the 23,000 children under state care receive 21st-century-quality services. The Prime Minister has ordered that every state-run children’s institution must have an on-site institutional police officer present around the clock.

Foreign Nationals Are Allowed to Work in Hungary Only With Permission

Responding to Balazs Ander of Jobbik, the Prime Minister said it is essential to protect jobs. Foreign nationals may work in Hungary only with official permission. There are also professions in which they are entirely prohibited from working. The responsible ministry only issues as many work permits as the number of vacancies that cannot be filled by Hungarians. There are currently 65,000 vacant jobs in Hungary, 35,000 permits have been issued, and only around 10,000 foreign workers have actually arrived. He added that the government safeguards Hungary, because "Hungary belongs to the Hungarians," and therefore they do not want the Left to return to power.

The Prime Minister said that wages in Hungary are rising and the intention is for them to rise even further. The goal is to reach an average monthly wage of one million forints, he stated, but this will only happen if the current government is allowed to continue its work.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Parliament (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetvary)

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

