PM Orban Announces New Support Action Plan

A historic decision has been made, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, announcing that the remuneration of professional foster parents will be doubled, while those raising children with special needs will receive additional, prioritized support. He emphasized that these decisions form part of a broader government action plan designed to strengthen and recognize the responsible and dedicated work of foster parents. The package consists of three key measures:

1. Doubling of the basic allowance for professional foster parents – This measure directly and significantly improves the financial security of those who care for children leaving state care.

2. Basic allowance for every fostered child – Instead of the previous lower supplementary payment, professional foster parents will now receive the increased basic allowance for each child under their care.

3. Doubling of the extra allowance in special cases – For foster parents caring for children with special needs or disabilities, the government will also double the extra allowance, recognizing the additional attention and care such children require.



The Government’s Duty Is to Support the Upbringing of Children

Regarding the decision, PM Orban emphasized that it is the duty of the Hungarian government to support professional foster parents in every possible way, and through them, the children who rely on their care.

Every Hungarian child is another sentinel, and we must take care of them. We owe gratitude to the foster parents who take on the responsibility of raising them,

said Viktor Orban.

The announced action plan is in line with the government’s broader family support policy, which aims to ensure that even the most vulnerable children can grow up in a safe and supportive environment, while fairly recognizing the work of foster parents who fulfill this mission.