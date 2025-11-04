Hungary FM Makes Clear What the Government Will Not Yield On

The ministry cited Peter Szijjarto telling a meeting of parliament's national cohesion committee that negotiations are still ongoing at various levels with the Ukrainian leadership on the situation of ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia and the restoration of minority rights to their pre-2015 status.
We do not want to and will not give in on this issue in any way. There is enormous pressure on us from Brussels. At every foreign affairs council meeting and every European Council meeting, Brussels, the institutions, the European Commission, and the governments of several member states are trying to get us to give up our insistence on restoring the rights of the Hungarian ethnic community in Transcarpathia,
he said.