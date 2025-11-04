Hungary FM Makes Clear What the Government Will Not Yield On

Peter Szijjarto: It's a Lie That the Hungarian Government Refuses to Negotiate

He said it is a lie that the Hungarian government is unwilling to negotiate. He added that it is unacceptable that "the Ukrainians are spreading propaganda in Brussels and European countries, lying that they have restored the rights of the Hungarian ethnic community in Transcarpathia."

This is not the case at all. There are constant promises and nice words, but to date, no legislative changes have been made that would point towards the restoration of rights,

he emphasized.

He also said that Brussels could pressure Kyiv to make changes, as it has done in other cases, but this will not happen because the issue is not considered important, as confirmed by the EU Commissioner for Enlargement. "We can only count on ourselves here," he said.