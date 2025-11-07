Mate Kocsis on Mandatory Military Service: I Don’t Want My Kids Dragged Into It + Video

In his latest video message, Mate Kocsis, the Fidesz parliamentary group leader, spoke about how a number of European nations have brought back the issue of conscription, with some even debating mandatory service for women. According to Kocsis, this is all part of a dangerous “wartime logic” that Hungary rejects.

The politician noted that “European countries have reopened the debate on conscription,” and that “Denmark and Croatia have already made such decisions.” He added:

"in some places, parliamentary discussions are taking place about requiring military service from women.”

Kocsis emphasized that “you can’t have a war without soldiers — and that means conscription, not just money.” He continued: “When it comes to money, there will be loans and austerity; when it comes to soldiers, there will be conscription.”

According to Kocsis,

"Hungary’s stance on conscription is quite solid,” but he also warned that “this is no longer something to take for granted — since some of our domestic political opponents,” referring to Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, a key figure in the Tisza Party, “have already said, ‘if it comes to that, we’ll drag everyone in.’”

Kocsis responded firmly:

“‘If it comes to that, we’ll drag everyone in.’ Well, I have three children — and I don’t want Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi dragging any of them into anything over the next ten years.”