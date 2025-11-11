"Paying Back into the System” — How Mayor Laszlo Kiss Allegedly Pocketed Millions

The investigation into the Obuda corruption scandal — involving DK District Mayor Laszlo Kiss and his former Socialist (MSZP) deputy Gergo Czegledy continues. The Central Chief Prosecutor’s Office for Investigating Serious Crimes has been tight-lipped about the proceedings, also involving charges of bribery and influence peddling, despite numerous media inquiries.

Public interest in the case remains high,

as it is exceptionally rare for a sitting mayor to face bribery allegations in Hungary.

Kiss Was Seen as “The Boss”

Multiple individuals have reportedly made incriminating statements against Kiss. One of them, a key witness whose testimony launched the investigation,

provided evidence back in December 2021 implicating both himself and several others — including Mayor Laszlo Kiss.

According to his account, those involved referred to Kiss simply as “the boss”, emphasizing that “the money went to the mayor.”

The “Good Friend” Also Broke His Silence

Later, attorney Laszlo F., an old friend of the mayor and also a suspect, decided to cooperate with investigators. Another figure deeply involved in the affair, Robert D., also began to speak.

Magyar Nemzet has reviewed the statements of both Robert D. and Laszlo F.

which name not only Kiss and Czegledy but also mention Kiss’s chief of staff, Daniel Krebesz, among others.

Bribe Money Counted Out in a Paper Bag

The public first learned of the Obuda corruption case in the spring of 2022, when Anonymous — a masked whistleblower known for releasing explosive exposés — published footage showing

men in the Obuda case counting bribe money pulled from a paper bag inside a car.

The masked whistleblower mentioned several key left-wing figures, including Gabor P., described as an important background player in the opposition, and attorney Laszlo F., who for a time was in business with the Mayor Lazslo Kiss’s wife.

Over 100 Million Forints Allegedly Pocketed by Obuda’s Leadership

The first arrests — including those of Robert D. and Laszlo F. — took place in March 2023. Shortly thereafter, both Deputy Mayor Czegledy (who has since resigned) and Mayor Kiss became suspects.

Both were held in pretrial detention for several months.

Kiss has since returned to office and continues to lead the district. In total, 18 individuals are currently implicated in the case.